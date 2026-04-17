Roblox Agrees to $12M Settlement, Rolls Out New Child Safety, Age Verification Features

Roblox has agreed to pay more than $12 million and introduce stricter child safety protections following a settlement with the state of Nevada, as the platform continues to face growing legal scrutiny over the safety of younger users.

For the past few weeks, Roblox has been receiving several complaints that the platform is becoming unsafe for kids and younger users.

Settlement Addresses Allegations of Inadequate Child Protection

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford confirmed that the agreement resolves potential litigation accusing Roblox of failing to properly safeguard minors on its platform. The settlement combines financial penalties with mandatory system-wide safety improvements.

A significant portion of the agreement requires the company to invest $10 million over three years into initiatives promoting offline activities for children, alongside expanded safeguards within the platform itself.

Stronger Age Verification and Monitoring Systems

As part of the new requirements, Roblox will implement more advanced age verification measures for all users. These include facial age estimation technology, government ID checks, and behavioral monitoring systems designed to improve accuracy in age classification.

CNET reports that the platform is also required to introduce enhanced default protections aimed at preventing predatory behavior and restricting communication between minors and suspicious accounts.

In certain cases, encrypted messaging involving children will be limited to improve oversight.

Education Programs and Law Enforcement Coordination

Beyond technical changes, Roblox will also fund education and enforcement initiatives. This includes $1 million allocated to public awareness campaigns focused on digital safety for children and parents, as well as $1.5 million dedicated to a law enforcement liaison role to strengthen coordination with authorities.

Roblox Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman described the settlement as a step toward a "new standard for digital safety," emphasizing that the company views its responsibility as ongoing rather than temporary.

Broader Legal Pressure Continues to Mount

The settlement comes amid more than 140 lawsuits filed against Roblox across multiple US states, including allegations involving exploitation risks on the platform.

Additional cases have also been brought forward by state attorneys general in Texas, Florida, and Tennessee.

New Age-Based Account System Incoming

In parallel with the settlement, Roblox CEO David Baszucki has announced a new age-tiered account structure.

"Roblox Kids" will serve younger users aged 5 to 8, while "Roblox Select" will target users aged 9 to 15. Standard accounts will remain for users aged 16 and older.

Originally published on Tech Times