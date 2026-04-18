Cody Rhodes retained the WWE Undisputed Championship to cap off WrestleMania 42 Night 1, but the one who had the last laugh was Randy Orton.

Orton may have lost the match, but it became clear at the end that he was nowhere near done.

Pat McAfee, Jelly Roll Taken Out of the Title Picture

Pat McAfee, who came out to support Orton, was taken out even before the championship match could begin by Rhodes, who had help from Jelly Roll. McAfee was stretchered to the backstage, and Jelly Roll disappeared from sight.

With the two celebrities gone, it was just Orton and Rhodes, just how the fans wanted it to begin with.

While Rhodes is the babyface (the wrestling term for the good guy) in the match, he went for dirty tactics towards the end, including an eye poke and a low blow to Orton. The Viper, disoriented from the eye poke, ended up delivering the RKO to the referee.

AN RKO TO CHARLES ROBINSON 😱 pic.twitter.com/Bb94eXJD2k — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026

McAfee showed up again in a referee shirt and a neck brace as Orton pinned Rhodes, who kicked out at two.

To the surprise of the crowd, however, Orton did the RKO on McAfee, and the distraction proved costly for The Apex Predator, who eventually found himself in the Cross Rhodes. Rhodes picked up the victory soon after.

Randy Orton Ends WrestleMania 42 Night 1 Standing Tall

Cody Rhodes may have retained his championship at the end of WrestleMania 42 Night 1, but it was Randy Orton who had the last say.

Both bloodied from the match, Orton attacked Rhodes with the championship before delivering a move fans hadn't seen in a long time, the punt kick. Orton stood tall after, holding the WWE Undisputed Championship in hand.

What this means for this rivalry remains to be seen, but fans are delighted that a more vicious version of Orton, one who the WWE universe last saw in 2009, may have finally woken up.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com