Iran Uses AI to Mock Donald Trump as 'Jack Sparrow' in Savage Strike Against US Naval Presence

Iran has turned to artificial intelligence to launch a viral attack on Donald Trump and the US Navy as tensions escalate in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Monday, 13 April 2026, the Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe posted a 'Pirates of the Caribbean'-style poster on X. Styled as a Hollywood blockbuster advert, the poster bears the title 'Pirates of the Hormuz' in the unmistakable font reminiscent of Disney movie, and features a Trump lookalike as an 18th‑century pirate captain, in full tricorne hat and long coat, brandishing a cutlass amidst a sea of burning oil tankers and modern helicopters. The character's pose and expression appear designed to evoke Jack Sparrow without copying him outright.

The move follows weeks of sharp rhetoric from Tehran, where officials have rebranded Washington as the 'United States of Pirates' in response to US maritime patrols and vessel seizures in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz naval tensions have reached a fever pitch, with this latest piece of digital propaganda acting as a low-cost, high-impact strike against American prestige. By using AI to generate a 'Hollywood' blockbuster aesthetic, the Iranian embassy has bypassed traditional diplomatic channels to deliver a narrative of US 'ineffectiveness to a global audience.'

'Pedoflix' and 'Treason': The Crude Symbolism Of The Iranian Poster

Alongside the Trump figure, the AI artwork places a woman on his left and a bearded man on his right, both rendered as cinematic sidekicks, framed by an elaborate scene of chaos at sea. In the background, burning modern oil tankers and a helicopter are folded into a classic Age of Sail battle tableau, collapsing historical eras into a single, lurid image of conflict around the Strait of Hormuz.

The details are not subtle. Across the top of the AI poster runs the line 'Pedoflix Presents,' a crude jab that appears to invoke the Jeffrey Epstein case and wider conspiracy‑laden accusations around sexual abuse in elite circles. The credits at the bottom push the insinuations further, with one faux‑producer listed as 'Epstein & Weinerstein,' a mash‑up seemingly alluding to Epstein, disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and former US congressman Anthony Weiner.

But they're still just wandering around in the Indian Ocean. pic.twitter.com/YdxoYBQKLs — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 13, 2026

The tagline 'In Treason We Trust' twists the US national motto 'In God We Trust,' while 'Directed by Grabem Hard' is a pointed reference to Trump's infamous 'Access Hollywood' tape. Viewed together, the credits read less like satire and more like a charge sheet, piling up references to sex scandals, alleged corruption and perceived betrayals of office.

The embassy did not leave interpretation to chance. Posting the AI image on its X account, it added a pointed caption: 'But they're still just wandering around in the Indian Ocean.' The line appears to mock the US Navy's deployments and suggest that American forces, however powerful, remain adrift and ineffective in the face of Iran's regional manoeuvring.

Iran's AI Mockery Meets Online Backlash

If the intention was to rally online support, the response was mixed at best. Under the embassy's post, users replying in English and Persian took aim not only at Trump but at Tehran's own record on free expression and connectivity.

'Stop posting on the social media!' one critic wrote, accusing Iranian authorities of hypocrisy. 'You guys have stopped your own people from connecting [to] the outer world! This is how you guys are oppressing Iranians..!'

Another simply wrote 'Shame on you!', while a third, addressing the account directly, asked: 'Hey @IRANinZIMBABWE is the war over? Is USA still negotiating with Iran?' The embassy answered with a note of dry self‑congratulation: 'We did our best this week to finish it with the utmost good faith and plenty of innovations.'

Hey @IRANinZIMBABWE is the war over? Is USA still negotiating with Iran? — Naz (@Naz1842069) April 13, 2026

We did our best this week to finish it with the utmost good faith and plenty of innovations. — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 13, 2026

Others mocked the cinematic bravado of the Trump‑as‑pirate concept itself. 'They still have to catch fish first to provide supplies for patrols near the Strait of Hormuz,' one user responded, while another scoffed: 'If only fancy dresses could make people tough.' The embassy did not engage directly with the more stinging criticisms of Iran's domestic policies.

The episode underlines how artificial intelligence has become a new weapon in political messaging, particularly when states want to land a blow without issuing an official statement that might escalate a crisis on paper. An AI rendering can be disavowed as 'just a meme' yet still deliver a carefully layered narrative watched by diplomats, analysts and domestic audiences alike.

Trump himself has hardly been a bystander in the AI arms race. In the same week the Iranian 'Pirates of the Hormuz' poster surfaced, he sparked outrage after sharing an AI‑generated image that appeared to show him in a Christ‑like role, laying hands on the sick. Critics accused him of narcissism and blasphemy, arguing that the image blurred the line between political branding and religious iconography.

🇺🇸✝️ DONALD TRUMP DEPICTS HIMSELF AS JESUS CHRIST ✝️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wFCCMfeu2V — Brian Krijgsman (@BrianKrijgsman) April 13, 2026

Strait of Hormuz: A Vital Shipping Lane Under Pressure

Beyond the digital mockery, the physical stakes in the Strait of Hormuz naval tensions remain dangerously high. The strait is a chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world's petroleum passes. Iran's use of the 'United States of Pirates' label is a direct challenge to the legitimacy of US operations designed to protect global energy supplies.

As the US Navy Indian Ocean deployment continues, the embassy's caption—'But they're still just wandering around'—seeks to portray American forces as directionless. Whether this AI-driven psychological operation will affect actual naval policy remains to be seen, but it confirms that the battle for the Strait of Hormuz is now being fought as much on social media as on the water.

Originally published on IBTimes UK