PepsiCo Earnings Beat Expectations as Cheaper Snacks Lure Back Buyers

PepsiCo reported stronger-than-expected earnings this week, saying its decision to lower snack prices is helping win back customers who had cut spending during years of rising costs.

The company said both revenue and profit increased in its latest quarterly results, with revenue climbing 8.5% to $19.4 billion compared to the same period last year.

Executives pointed to growing demand in its North American snack division as a key driver of the gains.

After a period when higher prices pushed shoppers away, PepsiCo said its move to make snacks more affordable is starting to pay off. "The consumer is coming back multiple times to our brands," CEO Ramon Laguarta said during a call with investors.

According to Fortune, earlier this year, the company reduced prices on popular products like Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, and Tostitos by as much as 15% in the United States.

The cuts appear to have encouraged shoppers to return, not just by paying less, but by buying more items overall.

PepsiCo’s decision to lower prices and cut artificial ingredients has paid off in the first quarter, boosting demand from shoppers. https://t.co/seab8K4oNk — FOX 5 NY (@fox5ny) April 17, 2026

Snack Sales Climb as PepsiCo Cuts Prices

That increase in product volume is an important sign for the company. It suggests customers are feeling more comfortable spending again, even as prices across the food industry remain higher than before the pandemic.

PepsiCo's strategy combines lower pricing with new products and marketing efforts to stay competitive.

The company said it is working to keep its brands relevant while also easing the financial pressure many families still feel.

The turnaround is still in its early stages, but it reflects a broader shift across the food and restaurant industries.

Several major companies have recently lowered prices or introduced value deals to bring back customers affected by inflation.

However, not all parts of PepsiCo's business are improving at the same pace. The company said its North American beverage division continues to face weaker demand, showing that recovery is uneven across its portfolio, NY Post reported.

Food prices remain a key concern for many consumers. Government data shows grocery costs have risen sharply in recent years, making affordability a top issue for households.

Even with recent price cuts, most items are still more expensive than they were before 2020.

Originally published on vcpost.com