$1 Pet Toys Recalled Nationwide After 'Serious Injury or Death' Warning

More than 50,000 pet laser toys sold across the United States are being recalled after federal safety officials warned they could pose a life-threatening danger to children.

FoxBusiness reported that the recall affects about 51,160 units of "Lil' Buddies Pet Laser Toys," distributed by JC Sales, a Los Angeles-based company.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, the toys fail to meet required safety standards for products that contain button cell or coin batteries.

Officials said the main issue is a loose battery compartment that can be easily opened, allowing small batteries to fall out.

"The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard... because the battery compartment is not secure, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard," the agency stated.

Button cell batteries are especially dangerous if swallowed. The CPSC warned that these batteries can cause serious internal burns, injuries, or even death in a short amount of time.

More than 50,000 toys pulled from shelves over batteries that pose 'death' risk to children https://t.co/t33oyn4OBc — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 17, 2026

Pet Laser Toys Recalled

The recalled toys are small laser pointers designed for pets, often used to entertain cats.

They are white with blue paw print designs and include three button cell batteries. Each unit is labeled with model number 24496, JCSales reported.

The products were manufactured in China and sold nationwide from February 2023 through November 2025.

They were available at stores such as VR Wholesale in Arizona and Viva Bargain in California, as well as online through the company's website. The toys were priced at about $1, making them widely accessible to consumers.

In addition to the loose battery compartment, regulators found that the products were not packaged in child-resistant materials and did not include proper warning labels about battery hazards.

These missing safety features increase the risk for young children who may accidentally access and swallow the batteries.

So far, no injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled items. Still, officials are urging immediate action due to the potential severity of the hazard.

Consumers are advised to stop using the toys right away and keep them out of reach of children. JC Sales is offering full refunds to customers who purchased the product.

Originally published on vcpost.com