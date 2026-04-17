Spirit Airlines Bankruptcy Exit Threatened by Fuel Surge as Liquidation Risk Grows

Spirit Airlines is facing new financial pressure as rising jet fuel prices put its bankruptcy exit plan at risk and raise concerns about possible liquidation, according to recent court filings and analyst estimates.

The ultra-low-cost carrier built its restructuring plan around fuel prices averaging about $2.24 per gallon in 2026.

However, by mid-April, jet fuel prices had climbed to around $4.24 per gallon—almost double the level used in Spirit's financial projections.

That sudden jump has weakened the airline's recovery outlook just weeks after it emerged from bankruptcy in March 2025.

Under its current plan, Spirit aimed for a slim operating margin of 0.5% in 2026.

But analysts at J.P. Morgan now estimate that if fuel stays high, that margin could swing to a negative 20%, adding roughly $360 million in extra costs, Reuters reported.

That figure is larger than the airline's available unrestricted cash at the end of the year.

Spirit itself has warned investors about the risk. In its annual report, the company said higher fuel prices would have an "immediate and substantial negative impact" on its results and could make it harder to reach agreements with creditors.

The airline also said that if conditions worsen, liquidation cannot be ruled out. Despite the concern, Spirit told pilots in a message seen by Reuters that it is still operating normally.

Spirit Airlines reportedly on the verge of shutting down amid bankruptcy, rising fuel costs https://t.co/Ga2093tvRq pic.twitter.com/4JIeSTnZjW — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 16, 2026

Spirit Airlines' Bankruptcy Exit Under Scrutiny

The company's restructuring plan, known internally as "Project Soar," depends heavily on stable fuel costs.

It includes shrinking the fleet to about 76 aircraft by mid-2026, cutting debt, and focusing on more profitable routes.

Spirit says these moves could reduce costs by nearly $1 billion while improving pricing and adding premium seating options.

But creditors are questioning the assumptions behind the plan. In a court filing, Citibank—acting on behalf of lenders—said Spirit's projections assume fuel prices will fall, and do not account for sustained high costs.

The bank warned that this gap creates "an entirely new and unbudgeted strain" on the airline's finances and could make the plan unworkable.

According to US News, Citibank also noted that Spirit may already be in default under parts of its credit agreement, potentially forcing the airline to repay more than $35 million or provide additional collateral.

The lender further warned that approving the current restructuring could quickly lead to liquidation if creditors seize pledged aircraft parts and engines.

Separately, the US Trustee has raised concerns that Spirit's filings do not clearly explain why the current restructuring path was chosen instead of options such as a sale.

Despite the pressure, a person familiar with the situation said liquidation is not the most likely outcome right now. Spirit is reportedly working to raise cash and strengthen its position while continuing to adjust fares and reduce capacity to manage costs.

The airline ended 2025 with about $273 million in unrestricted cash and is expected to burn through much of it under its revised plan if fuel prices remain elevated.

Originally published on vcpost.com