Proton VPN Expands to 20,000 Servers Across 145 Countries, But There's A Catch

Proton VPN has significantly expanded its global infrastructure after its newest expansion. The Switzerland-based service now operates roughly 20,000 servers across 145 countries, making it one of the most geographically widespread VPN providers in the world.

New server locations include countries such as Lebanon, Nicaragua, Gabon, Papua New Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. This expansion gives users broader access to international endpoints and improves connectivity options for privacy-focused browsing.

Use VPNs to Protect Online Privacy and Security

Virtual private networks like Proton VPN work by routing internet traffic through encrypted servers, masking a user's real IP address in the process. This helps protect personal data from surveillance, tracking, and interception by advertisers, internet service providers, or malicious actors.

Beyond privacy, VPNs also allow users to bypass geographic restrictions, access region-locked streaming content, and maintain secure connections while using public Wi-Fi networks. These make VPNs essential tools for both everyday users and frequent travelers.

Proton VPN's Catch

With its latest expansion, Proton VPN now claims broader country coverage than several major competitors, including NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark, according to CNET.

Despite its global reach, one remaining limitation is that it does not yet offer servers in all 50 US states, a feature some competitors still emphasize.

Even so, its extensive international footprint continues to appeal strongly to users who prioritize cross-border access and privacy-first infrastructure.

In this digital age, learning how to safeguard your privacy is as important as protecting your physical assets. Using a reliable VPN like Proton will help you protect your digital footprint against hackers.

Of course, if there's an authentic Proton VPN, there are also suspicious sites that pretend to be one. According to Malwarebytes, the NWHStealer Windows infostealer is found there. Be careful when accessing different platforms since malware-ridden websites can steal your passwords and even your bank account details.

Originally published on Tech Times