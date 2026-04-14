Hungarian Prime Minister-Elect Peter Magyar Intends To Take Office In Less Than a Month

Hungarian Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar, said he intends to convene the parliament to form a new government and take over from Viktor Orban in less than a month.

Concretely, Magyar said in a press conference he will seek to form a new government "as quickly as possible" and could take office by May 5, according to The Associated Press.

He went on to say that he will restore rule of law and overhaul the government to better fight corruption. Magyar will also create ministries to improve areas such as health, environmental protection and education.

Looking at international relations, Magyar said he will stop the country's veto of a 90-billion-euro loan for Ukraine to continue fighting its war against Russia but will oppose fast-tracking the country's EU membership while the conflict continues.

Along the same lines, he has vowed to end the country's warm relations with Russia. "Hungarians said yesterday they will write their history, not in Moscow, not in Beijing, not in Washington," he said.

It is not clear what his relations with U.S. President Donald Trump will be like, considering he enthusiastically supported Orban, with Vice President JD Vance even traveling to the country last week to support him.

The Conservative Political Action Conference also organized several events in the country over the past years, giving featured speaking slots to Orban and his allies. Magyar has reacted to that, claiming that Orban had been playing CPAC and he would put an end to that. Mediaite noted that, according to a translation of Magyar's remarks, he said his government "will not finance these things," mentioning CPAC and other institutions.

"I believe the state should never have financed them in the first place, it was a crime," Magyar said. "CPAC is welcome to come to Budapest, very welcome, but it should not be financed with Hungarian taxpayers' money," he added.

Magyar's Tisza party has secured a two-thirds majority, allowing it to enact major changes to the country and undo many of those conducted by his soon-to-be predecessor. The party got more votes and parliamentary seats than any party before in the history of the country.

Originally published on IBTimes