1 Dead and 6 Injured in a Shooting Inside a New Jersey Chick-Fil-A, Suspect Still at Large

One person was shot and killed, and six others were wounded after multiple masked gunmen stormed a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Union, New Jersey, on Saturday night, Apr. 11, 2026, and opened fire from behind the food counter.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday, though the Union County Prosecutor's Office stated there is "no immediate ongoing threat to the general public." The office confirmed the attack does not appear to be a random act of violence, indicating that the shooting was targeted.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at the restaurant on Route 22 near Gelb Avenue in Union Township at approximately 8:45 p.m. Officers arrived to find seven victims, one of whom was subsequently pronounced dead. The six remaining victims were transported to area hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to ABC News.

According to the New York Post, dashcam footage circulating on social media shows a masked individual brandishing a firearm while fleeing through the restaurant's parking lot, followed by several others running past a vehicle. A man who said his girlfriend works at the restaurant told CBS News New York that the masked suspects entered the establishment and immediately forced their way behind the counter before opening fire.

The father of one employee told ABC 7 that his son called him in a panic after several masked men entered with firearms. He drove to the scene and described it as a "warzone." Employees were kept inside the locked-down restaurant while police conducted their inquiry.

A 911 dispatcher's audio obtained by CBS News captured the immediate chaos at the scene: "I got an unconscious witness. I've got one shot in the face ... and I have at least two in the leg." A Lyft driver named Martin, who was finishing a trip nearby, said he heard more than seven gunshots from close range, the New York Post reported.

The Union County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force is leading the investigation. Lauren Farinas, a spokesperson for the Union County Prosecutor's Office, said the investigation is "active and ongoing" and that more information will be released as it becomes available. The identity of the deceased victim has not been publicly released, and no motive has been established.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill issued a statement Sunday saying she had been briefed on the shooting and that state officials were in close contact with local law enforcement.

"My thoughts are with those who were injured in the shooting, and with their families," Sherrill wrote. State Attorney General Jennifer Davenport also noted that Union County prosecutors were overseeing the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sergeant Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254, or Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org. Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an indictment and conviction, as per Fox News.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald