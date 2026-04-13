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Barcelona's New Tourist Tax: What Tourists Should Know as It Takes Effect

Are you ready to pay roughly $14 per night?

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Barcelona

Barcelona's new tourist tax has taken effect, and now, tourists have to shoulder additional costs should they want to visit the popular Spanish city.

With the new tourist tax, tourists have to pay up to around $14 per person per night depending on where you will stay.

Barcelona's New Tourist Tax Takes Effect

According to a report by TravelPulse, the new tax officially took effect on April 1.

Guests staying in five-star hotels have to pay a nightly rate of €7 ($8.18). In addition, each person has to pay an additional surcharge of €5 ($5.85) per night as well.

Those staying short-term rentals have to pay a nightly tax of €4.50 ($5.26) and the per night surcharge of €5 ($5.85).

Cruise passengers are not exempted from the new travel tax. Those will stay in Barcelona for more than 12 hours will have to pay €9 ($10.52), while those staying for less than 12 hours will have to pay €11 ($12.86).

Tourists, Tourism Industry Express Concern

According to Travel and Tour World, the increased taxes have caused concern for both tourists and Barcelona's tourism industry.

Per the report, tourists have been left frustrated by the additional costs as they stress that they contribute to the city's economy by spending on food, souvenirs, and attractions.

The city's tourism industry has expressed concern over the long-term effects of the tax, saying that the high costs will drive tourists away.

Originally published on Travelers Today

Tags
Spain, Barcelona, Tax

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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