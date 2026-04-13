Trump Says Iran 'Would Like To Work a Deal,' Emphasizes Tehran 'Will Not Have a Nuclear Weapon'

President Donald Trump said Iranian leaders called him on Monday and they "would like to work a deal" after the countries ended talks in Pakistan without positive results.

Speaking to press at the White House, Trump said he got a call from "the right people" in the country about resuming talks, but emphasized on the need to get a commitment from Tehran about not pursuing a nuclear weapon.

"If they don't agree, there's no deal, there'll never be a deal," he said. "Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, and we're going to get the dust back. We'll get it back, either we'll get it back from them, or we'll take it," he added, in reference to the nuclear material targeted last year as part of the 12-day war with Israel.

The remarks follow an Axios report detailing that the U.S. proposed that Iran accept a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment during talks in Islamabad. Tehran signaled openness to the idea but for a shorter, "single digit" period, the outlet added, citing sources familiar with the conversations.

The outlet had also reported that mediators involved in talks between the U.S. and Iran will continue working to bring back both parties to the negotiating table. Concretely, the mediators from Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey believe a deal is still possible and narrowing the gaps that lead to the collapse of negotiations in Islamabad could lead to another round of talks before the ceasefire expires next week.

The outlet also cited sources claiming that the naval blockade announced by Trump is part of a strategy to resume negotiations. Concretely, the move aimed at preventing Iran from using the Strait of Hormuz is meant as leverage in future talks. The blockade appeared to go into effect on Monday, with Trump threatening to destroy Iranian "fast attack ships" if they attempt to disrupt it.

In a social media publication, Trump noted previous attacks against the Iranian navy, saying it is "laying at the bottom of the sea, completely obliterated."

He went on to say that the mentioned ships were not targeted "because we did not consider them much of a threat" but warned that if they move against the blockade, they "will be immediately ELIMINATED, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at Sea" in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

"It is quick and brutal. P.S. 98.2% of Drugs coming into the U.S. by Ocean or Sea have STOPPED!" Trump added.

Tehran, in turn, said the blockade "amounts to piracy" and threatened a "forceful response" to U.S. actions, including targeting ports across the Gulf.

Originally published on IBTimes