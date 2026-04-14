Donald Trump Stages McDonald's Delivery With Supporter, Then References Her Husband's Cancer To Reinforce 'Healer' Image

Donald Trump used a choreographed McDonald's delivery on 13 April 2026 to pivot from a deleted AI image depicting him as Jesus Christ, leaning on a DoorDash driver's personal story of cancer and hardship to reframe the day's narrative around his self-proclaimed healing powers.

The White House summoned the press pool to the front door of the Oval Office just after noon, where Sharon Simmons, a grandmother of ten from Arkansas, appeared in a red 'DoorDash Grandma' shirt carrying two large bags of McDonald's. Trump greeted her at the door with staged nonchalance, telling reporters, 'This doesn't look staged, does it?'

The moment came hours after he had deleted an AI-generated image of himself in a white robe with one hand placed on a man's forehead in an apparent act of divine healing, which drew immediate condemnation across the conservative Christian base that helped return him to the White House. Far from walking away from the controversy, Trump used the press event to double down on the idea that he makes people 'a lot better.'

The Deleted Truth Social Post and the 'Doctor' Defence

The image, posted late on Sunday 12 April to Trump's Truth Social account, showed the president in white and red robes, his palm resting on the forehead of a bedridden man while a halo of white light radiated outward. American flags, bald eagles and fighter jets filled the background. The post carried no accompanying text and appeared on Orthodox Easter, one week after the broader Christian calendar observed Easter Sunday.

CBS News reported the image was a slightly altered version of one first circulated by right-wing influencer Nick Adams. It remained live for approximately 13 hours before it was deleted without explanation.

When asked about it outside the West Wing on 13 April, Trump said: 'I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do with the Red Cross as a Red Cross worker there, which we support. Only the fake news could come up with that one.' He went further in a CBS News phone interview, saying he took it down because 'people were confused.'

The explanation satisfied few. Megan Basham, a conservative Christian commentator, described the post as 'OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy' on X and called for a public apology to Christians. Riley Gaines, a prominent conservative activist and administration ally, wrote she 'cannot understand' why Trump would share such an image.

I don’t know if the President thought he was being funny or if he is under the influence of some substance or what possible explanation he could have for this OUTRAGEOUS blasphemy. But he needs to take this down immediately and ask for forgiveness from the American people and… https://t.co/scsXaj6Rey — Megan Basham (@megbasham) April 13, 2026

Vice President JD Vance, appearing on Fox News, offered yet another frame: that Trump had been 'posting a joke' and removed it once he realised audiences 'weren't understanding his humour.'

Sharon Simmons: A Recruited Prop With a Real Story

Simmons is not a random member of the public. She testified before the House Ways and Means Committee at a field hearing in Las Vegas in July 2025, advocating for the inclusion of DoorDash drivers in the 'No Tax on Tips' provision of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill.' That legislation, signed by Trump on 4 July 2025, permanently extended the 2017 Republican tax cuts, eliminated federal income tax on tipped wages for workers earning under £118,000 ($160,000) annually and added deductions for loans on American-built vehicles.

In that congressional testimony, Simmons disclosed that in early 2025 her husband had been diagnosed with cancer, and that radiation and chemotherapy forced him to cut back his working hours. She told the committee: 'Because DoorDash provides me with a truly flexible work schedule, I was able to drive him to and from his treatments. During that time, every extra dollar I earned mattered more than ever.' She has since completed more than 14,000 deliveries on the platform, according to DoorDash's own statement published alongside the White House event.

The White House orchestrated the delivery specifically because Simmons told the administration she had saved £8,000 ($11,000) by not having to declare tips as taxable income under the new law.

Trump confirmed this on camera, telling reporters the delivery was arranged after he learnt she had benefited so substantially from the legislation. DoorDash published a statement declaring the moment represented 'something bigger than a single delivery,' adding that its drivers collectively saved 'hundreds of millions of dollars' under the policy in the first year.

Trump Invokes the Cancer Reference to Cement the 'Healer' Narrative

With the deleted Jesus imagery still dominating the press conference, Trump pivoted to Simmons's personal circumstances in a sequence that drew immediate scrutiny. After repeating his claim that the AI image portrayed him as a doctor who 'makes people better,' he turned to Simmons and said: 'I understand your husband is going through treatment.' Simmons replied, 'Yes, sir. Yes, sir.' Trump responded: 'He's going through some very serious cancer treatment, so this goes a long way,' a remark captured on camera and reported verbatim by the Daily Caller and IJR, among others.

The sequence placed a sympathetic personal tragedy directly alongside Trump's insistence that he 'makes people better,' reinforcing the 'healer' framing that had generated the scandal in the first place. Critics noted that Simmons's husband's illness had already been disclosed in her public congressional testimony nine months earlier, meaning the reference was not spontaneous. The event was, as The Independent reported, 'publicly unscheduled but clearly staged.'

The optics were further complicated when Trump, with Simmons still standing beside him, pivoted abruptly to ask her views on transgender athletes in women's sports. Simmons deflected: 'I really don't have an opinion on that. No, no, I'm here on no tax on tips.' White House spokesman Steven Cheung later posted a photograph of a half-eaten cheeseburger on social media, noting he had 'had to dig in.'

In attempting to counter a scandal rooted in messianic self-presentation, Trump reached for a story of illness and gratitude, and in doing so, made precisely the argument the deleted image had tried to make for him.

Originally published on IBTimes UK