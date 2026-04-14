Florida Gubernatorial Candidate Allegedly Assaulted Elderly Parents, Threatened To Kill Them 'Multiple Times'

A Florida gubernatorial candidate was arrested in Palm Coast after deputies said he assaulted two elderly relatives, threatened to kill them multiple times, and later made threats toward responding law enforcement.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 46-year-old Kevin Cichowski on Friday, Apr. 10, after responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Cleveland Court in Palm Coast.

Authorities said one victim called 911 and reported that Cichowski had hit one person with a cane, thrown a cellphone at another, and threatened to kill them repeatedly, according to People.

Deputies said both victims were elderly and were found hiding inside the residence, with one described as bedridden and unable to leave on their own. Law enforcement said officers escorted the victims out safely before taking Cichowski into custody on the back patio.

The sheriff's office said Cichowski was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery on a person over 65, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, witness tampering, and two counts of robbery by sudden snatching. Reports also said he was placed under a Baker Act after making suicidal statements during transport, News Daytona Beach reported.

Cichowski's political background is part of the public record. A campaign finance filing shows he ran for Palm Coast mayor in 2021, and a Flagler Live report said he later dropped out of that race, citing a family member's health.

Reporting identified Cichowski as a Democratic candidate for Florida governor in the 2026 race. The current arrest has drawn attention in part because of his prior local campaign and the seriousness of the allegations against him.

The sheriff's office said the case is still active. Reporting also notes that Cichowski was previously tried in 2025 on domestic violence charges stemming from an incident involving his wife, and a jury found him not guilty on all counts, as per Flagler Live.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald