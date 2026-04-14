Google Expands AI Education With New Manufacturing Training Program

Google is investing $10 million to expand artificial intelligence education for manufacturing workers, aiming to train about 40,000 people across the United States.

The funding will support a new program developed with the Manufacturing Institute, a workforce and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers.

The money comes from Google.org's AI Opportunity Fund and will help create new training courses focused on real-world factory work.

According to Maggie Johnson, global head of Google.org, the goal is to bring practical AI skills directly to workers.

"Through this initiative, our AI training courses will serve as the basis for MI's new AI curriculum for manufacturers," she said.

The program will introduce two main courses: AI 101 for Manufacturing and Advanced AI for Manufacturing Technicians, FoxBusiness reported.

The first course adapts Google's existing AI lessons for factory settings, while the second is designed specifically for workers who need deeper technical skills.

Employees will learn from Google experts, including engineers and data analysts, and then apply that knowledge to everyday tasks on the production floor.

🚨 AI training that will apply to millions around the World beyond the US.

Google partners on AI training for thousands of American manufacturing workers https://t.co/eBmuTfXxnA #FoxBusiness — #TheRebelDemocrat (@ejnyamogo) April 13, 2026

Google Pushes Hands-On AI Training

Johnson explained that the training will be hands-on and easy to use in real jobs.

"This will enable manufacturing apprentices and workers to learn essential AI skills... tailored for scenarios they'll need in their day-to-day work," she said.

The initiative also includes expanding the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) program into at least 15 new regions.

The advanced AI course will be added to all FAME chapters, helping more workers access the training.

According to LGM Corp, the partnership comes as the US faces a growing shortage of skilled manufacturing workers. Industry estimates suggest nearly 1.9 million jobs could go unfilled by 2033.

Carolyn Lee, president of the Manufacturing Institute, said the new training is designed to help close that gap.

"When manufacturers have a workforce that can effectively use these tools, they're able to adopt advanced technologies faster, operate more efficiently and stay competitive," she explained.

Lee also addressed concerns many workers feel about AI. She said fear often comes from not understanding how the technology works.

"The best way to combat that is with good communication and skills training," she said, adding that the program aims to show how AI can support workers rather than replace them.

Originally published on vcpost.com