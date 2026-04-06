9,000-Gallon Gas Tanker Erupts in Flames Following Texas Collision

A massive gasoline tanker erupted into flames early Sunday morning in Fort Worth, Texas, after colliding with another vehicle and knocking over power lines, leaving the truck driver in critical condition.

According to the NYPost, the 18-wheeler, carrying 9,000 gallons of gasoline, spun off the road near a Valero gas station, causing fuel to leak and ignite shortly after 1 a.m., authorities said.

"The driver of the 18-wheeler was trying to do everything he could to keep the gas from draining into the parking lot of the Valero gas station when it lit off," said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson Craig Trojacek.

The driver was rushed to a hospital with burns, but no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters spent several hours spraying the tanker with water and using sand to contain the gasoline, finally leaving the scene around 7 am.

Videos of the fire show the front of the truck engulfed in flames, sending thick plumes of smoke into the early-morning sky.

BREAKING: Gas tanker erupts in flames after crash knocks down power lines in Fort Worth, Texas early Sunday; driver critically injured. pic.twitter.com/aWWUExKBXx — Resist Wire (@ResistWire) April 6, 2026

Driver Hurt as Gas Tanker Ignites Following Collision

One nearby witness, Bailey Moss, described the terrifying scene. "The fire spread quickly, and you could feel the heat even from a distance. It was pretty intense," Moss said, recalling how he first heard "a loud crash" and ran to see the blaze.

Authorities warned that the combination of leaking fuel and downed power lines made the incident extremely dangerous.

Trojacek emphasized the driver's efforts to limit further damage, noting the potential risk to nearby businesses and homes, AP News reported.

While the cause of the collision is still under investigation, the incident highlights the dangers of transporting large volumes of flammable fuel through populated areas.

Fire crews prioritized containment over extinguishing, using both water and sand to prevent the gasoline from spreading further.

Fort Worth officials confirmed that emergency crews had fully secured the site by mid-morning, allowing traffic to resume and preventing additional hazards from the blaze. The investigation into the crash and the resulting fire continues.

Originally published on vcpost.com