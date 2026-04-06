Hollywood Writers Reach Surprise Four-Year Tentative Agreement with Studios

Hollywood screenwriters have reached a surprise four-year tentative agreement with major studios, marking a rare moment of rapid progress in an industry often slowed by contentious contract negotiations.

The Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) announced on X that its negotiating committee unanimously approved the deal with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios.

The alliance confirmed the agreement in a separate statement, noting, "We look forward to building on this progress as we continue working toward agreements that support long-term industry stability."

While the precise terms have not yet been disclosed, the deal is expected to address key writer priorities, including enhanced health care plans and stronger protections against the use of artificial intelligence in scripts.

According to AP, the union highlighted that the agreement "protects the writers' health plan, builds on gains from 2023, and helps address free work challenges."

Unlike the typical three-year contracts, this agreement spans four years. Before it is officially ratified, the deal must be approved by the guild's board and membership.

Screenwriters union and Hollywood studios reach 4-year tentative deal https://t.co/XY6k1A3F3d pic.twitter.com/ypYnU9uSHg — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2026

Writers Secure AI Protections and Health Benefits

The swift negotiation is a sharp contrast to the historic strike three years ago, when disputes over pay, working conditions, and AI protections led to a partial industry shutdown.

"The screenwriters voted almost unanimously to approve that agreement, which provided them with more compensation, length of employment, and control of artificial intelligence," the union said. The previous contract was set to expire in May.

The tentative agreement comes amid ongoing negotiations for actors and directors, whose contracts with studios expire at the end of June.

Sean Astin, president of SAG-AFTRA, shared in February that studios appear ready "to work as partners again," following months of high-profile actor strikes in 2023, US News reported.

At the same time, the WGAW is facing a staff union strike that began in February, involving more than 100 employees in legal, events, and residuals departments.

The strike, over alleged unfair labor practices, has already affected operations, including the cancellation of the guild's annual awards ceremony last month.

Originally published on vcpost.com