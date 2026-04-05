iPhone Fold Rumor Hints at 3D Printed Hinge: Can it Achieve 'Zero-Feel' Crease Soon?

Apple is reportedly preparing a major design breakthrough for its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with new leaks pointing to a cutting-edge 3D-printed hinge.

This innovation could directly address one of the biggest flaws in foldable smartphones: the visible screen crease.

3D-Printed Hinge Could Redefine Foldable iPhone Design

According to a Weibo post from Fixed-focus digital cameras, Apple plans to integrate advanced 3D printing technology into the hinge mechanism of its foldable iPhone. This would allow for extremely precise engineering. In addition, this would reduce stress on the display and minimize the crease that typically forms along the fold.

The hinge is also rumored to incorporate premium materials, including liquid metal and dual-layer glass. These components could improve both durability and flexibility, ensuring the device withstands repeated folding while maintaining a smooth display surface.

Inspired by Existing Foldable Innovations

While Apple's approach sounds groundbreaking, it builds on concepts already explored in the industry. Companies like Oppo have used layered materials and precision engineering to reduce crease visibility in their foldable devices.

However, Apple's reputation for refining existing technology suggests it may take this concept further, delivering a more polished and reliable solution that improves both form and function.

Apple Expands Its Use of 3D Printing Technology.

According to GSMArena, the Cupertino tech titan has gradually increased its use of 3D printing across hardware development. The technology enables faster prototyping, reduced material waste, and more complex component designs that are challenging to achieve with traditional manufacturing methods.

Applying 3D printing to a hinge system could enable a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable device, key factors in making foldables more practical for everyday use.

Achieving Seamless Foldable Experience

For all we know, Apple is committed to bringing premium design and user experience through this feature. If successful, the foldable iPhone could rival or even surpass existing devices in both aesthetics and performance.

Originally published on Tech Times