U.S. Politics

Pete Hegseth Defends Ambiguity On Whether U.S. Will Send Ground Troops To Iran: 'Not Going To Foreclose Any Option'

"Look at his track record of pursuing peace through strength, America first outcomes," Hegseth added

By
Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended President Donald Trump's refusal to reject sending ground troops to Iran, saying he doesn't "understand why the base wouldn't the base, which they have already, have faith in his ability to execute on this."

Speaking during a press conference in the Pentagon, Hegseth said Trump has a proven record of "pursuing peace through strength, America first outcomes. "

"We're not going to foreclose any option. You can't fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are or are not willing to do," he added.

Reports are offering conflicting accounts about whether Trump is leaning towards escalating or ending the war. The Wall Street Journal reported during the weekend that the president is considering an operation to seize some 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium in Iran, which would require sending ground troops to the country for days or longer.

The outlet claimed that Trump has not made a final decision on the matter but remains generally open to the idea because he seeks to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Before the U.S. and Israel bombed the country in June 2025, Iran was believed to have more than 400 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60% and 200 kilograms of 20% fissile material, which can easily be turned into 90% weapons-grade uranium.

In contrast, the same outlet claimed that Trump has told aides he is willing to end the military campaign without ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway through which about 20% of the world's energy goes through, is reopened. This is because such an operation would mean that the war would extend beyond the original timeline given by Trump for the duration of the conflict, which is between four and six weeks.

It went on to say that Trump decided that the U.S. should achieve its main goals: destroying Iran's navy and missile stocks to wind down operations and move on to pursue diplomacy.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump said that "all those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you."

"Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT. You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Iran, War

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Apple Siri

Apple Reportedly Working on Siri 'Extensions' on iOS 27 to Allow AI Apps to Connect to It

Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla Faces Backlash Over Cybertruck FSD Testimonial From Vision-Impaired Drivers
President Donald Trump
Trump Under Fire As Iran Talks Suggest Return To Pre-2018 Deal After Years Of Conflict Failed To Deliver Results
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Reacts To OpenAI Shutting Down Sora, Says Grok Imagine Is No 'Money Loser'
Rokid
AI Smart Glasses Cheating: Students Use Wearable Tech to Beat Exams as Schools Struggle to Stop It
Editor's Pick
DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Over Ban on Wheeled Walkers, Citing
Business

DOJ Sues SeaWorld Parent Company Over Ban on Wheeled Walkers, Citing Disability Rights Violations

Elon Musk Says Grok’s Response Was a ‘Major Problem’ After
Business

Court Rules Against Elon Musk's X in High-Profile Advertising Boycott Case

Trump Establishes US Bitcoin Reserve, Cementing Crypto's Mainstream Status
U.S.

Dollar Bills to Bear Trump's Signature for the First Time in U.S. History

JetBlue Weighs Legal Action Against Portugal Over Blocked Lisbon Flights
Travel

JetBlue Boosts Fort Lauderdale Operations With Extra Flights and Caribbean Service