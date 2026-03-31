Tech

WhatsApp Native CarPlay App Leak: New Chat, Calls, Contact Features Coming to iPhone Drivers

How could this help iPhone users when driving?

By

WhatsApp is preparing a major upgrade for Apple CarPlay users, as a new TestFlight beta reveals a fully native in-car experience.

The update moves beyond Siri-only controls, introducing a more interactive and driver-friendly interface designed to improve communication without compromising safety.

Browse Recent Chats Directly on CarPlay

WhatsApp to Roll Out Close Friends Feature for Status Updates

In the current setup, WhatsApp on CarPlay relies heavily on voice commands via Siri for sending messages or making calls. The upcoming update changes this by adding a dedicated chat interface.

9to5Mac reports that drivers will be able to view a list of recent conversations from the past few weeks directly on the CarPlay display. However, full chat history remains restricted to minimize distractions while driving. This balance allows users to stay connected while keeping their focus on the road.

Enhanced Calling and Contact Access

The new native experience also improves calling features within WhatsApp. Users can now access a detailed call history, including missed, incoming, and outgoing calls, all presented in a clean, easy-to-read layout.

Additionally, a new contact information section lets drivers quickly view profile details without needing to pick up their phones. A "favorites" tab is also included, allowing faster access to frequently contacted people with fewer taps.

Beta Testing and Expected Rollout

According to reports from WABetaInfo, the redesigned CarPlay app is currently being tested by a limited number of TestFlight users. As with most beta releases, features may still change before the official rollout.

There is no confirmed public release date yet, but the update signals a clear direction for Meta, making WhatsApp more accessible and safer to use while driving.

Two weeks ago, Tech Time reported that WhatsApp was testing "Guest Mode" for select beta users. This is for those who want to have temporary access to the app.

Originally published on Tech Times

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