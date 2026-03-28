Business

UBS Suspends Withdrawals From Its $469 Million Euroinvest Real Estate Fund for Up to 3 Years, Citing Liquidity Shortage

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UBS UBS
UBS has suspended withdrawals from its $469 million Euroinvest real estate fund for up to three years due to insufficient liquidity amid challenging market conditions.

Swiss banking giant UBS has halted all withdrawals from its Euroinvest real estate fund for up to three years after the fund's liquid assets fell short of meeting a surge in investor redemption requests.

The suspension was announced on March 26, 2026, through an investor notice seen by Reuters. The Germany-based fund, managed by UBS Real Estate GmbH, held approximately 406.8 million euros, or $469.4 million, in assets under management as of the end of February 2026.

UBS stated that any withdrawal requests submitted after March 25 would not be processed. The bank also moved to suspend the issuance of new shares in the fund, explaining that selling new shares would do little to improve its liquidity position, according to Reuters.

It said that allowing new investors into the fund during the redemption freeze could actually put them at greater risk, particularly if redemptions are not eventually resumed and the fund is wound down.

"In this challenging market environment, UBS Real Estate GmbH has taken the decision to suspend redemptions at this time to ensure the protection of all our investors' interests," the bank said in a statement.

The Euroinvest fund invests in commercial real estate across major European markets. Like many real estate funds, it operates with limited liquidity buffers, meaning it holds a relatively small portion of its assets in cash or other easily sellable instruments. When redemption requests began to pile up faster than the fund could manage, the shortfall became unmanageable.

According to Global Banking & Finance Review, the fund's performance turned negative in 2024 and continued to decline over the following year, with reported losses of around 9 percent in the 12 months leading up to February 2026. As returns weakened, more investors sought to pull out their money, worsening the liquidity crunch.

The decision by UBS is part of a broader pattern playing out across the global asset management industry.

Firms including Ares Management, Apollo Global, and BlackRock's HPS Corporate Lending Fund have each capped investor withdrawals at 5 percent amid rising redemption pressures, most of them in the private credit space in the United States.

Higher interest rates in recent years have weighed heavily on commercial property markets, pushing up borrowing costs and depressing asset valuations, conditions that have left many real estate-focused funds exposed.

The UBS suspension is notable as one of the most significant moves of this kind in the European real estate fund space amid the current market environment. The three-year timeline gives UBS room to stabilize the fund's financial position, though it leaves investors without access to their capital for an extended and uncertain period, as per Sharecafe.

Originally published on Realty Today

© 2026 Realty Today All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

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