Inside the Pentagon, the United States' top defence official asked God to grant 'overwhelming violence' against those deemed beyond mercy.

Pete Hegseth's remarks, delivered during a livestreamed Christian worship service on Wednesday, have sharpened an already uneasy debate about religion, power and the tone of American military leadership in a time of war.

'Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation,' Hegseth prayed. 'Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.'

Standing before a mixed audience of civilian staff and uniformed personnel, Hegseth framed the moment as grave, noting that tens of thousands of Americans were engaged in operations tied to an expanding conflict involving Iran.

He followed the prayer with a passage from the Psalms: 'I pursued my enemies and overtook them, and did not turn back till they were consumed.'

Pete Hegseth, at today's Christian Prayer & Worship Service at the Pentagon, prays for Almighty God to "pour out your wrath" and "break the teeth of the ungodly." He begs the Almighty to sanction "overwhelming violence" against "those who deserve no mercy" pic.twitter.com/eJyDeTANot — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 25, 2026

Faith, Power, And A Constitutional Line

Ronit Stahl, a historian at the University of California, Berkeley, pointed out that references to God in public life are hardly unusual. What is different, she argued, is the explicit invocation of Jesus Christ and a particular Protestant tradition from someone occupying the role of defence secretary.

In a country where the Constitution bars the establishment of religion, the question is less about whether officials can be religious and more about how that belief is expressed when authority is involved. Hegseth's approach, critics say, risks narrowing what has traditionally been a pluralistic space.

His defenders reach for history. Franklin D. Roosevelt supported distributing Bibles to troops during the Second World War. George Washington championed the creation of the military chaplaincy. Religion, they argue, has always been woven into the fabric of the armed forces.

But even among those precedents, Hegseth's language stands apart. His recent call for Americans to pray for troops 'in the name of Jesus Christ' and his repeated emphasis on a distinctly Christian identity signal a shift that feels less inclusive and more assertive.

Legal Challenge And Mounting Pressure

That shift is now being tested in court. Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed a lawsuit this week targeting the Pentagon's worship services, alongside similar gatherings at the Department of Labor.

The group is seeking records related to the events, including internal communications, costs and any complaints from employees. At the centre of the complaint is a claim that these services, even if technically voluntary, carry implicit pressure.

'Secretaries Hegseth and Chavez-DeRemer are abusing the power of their government positions and taxpayer-funded resources to impose their preferred religion on federal workers,' said Rachel Laser, the organisation's president.

It is a familiar argument, though one that takes on sharper meaning inside a hierarchical institution like the military, where lines between voluntary participation and perceived obligation can blur.

The Pentagon has yet to offer detailed answers about the services or the broader policy direction.

Reshaping The Chaplaincy

Alongside the rhetoric, Hegseth is moving to reshape the military's religious infrastructure. He has proposed changes to the chaplain corps that emphasise spiritual guidance over what he describes as 'self-help and self-care'.

Chaplains, under his plan, would no longer display military rank on their uniforms, instead wearing only religious insignia. The stated aim is to make them more approachable, removing the barrier that rank can create. It is a curious argument, one that assumes symbolism alone can recalibrate deeply ingrained military culture.

More consequential is the decision to reduce the number of recognised religious affiliations from more than 200 to just 31. The previous system accommodated a wide spectrum of beliefs, including minority denominations, atheists and non-traditional faiths. The new structure risks narrowing that diversity at a time when the armed forces remain far from homogenous.

Roughly 70 per cent of US troops identify as Christian, according to a 2019 congressional report, but a significant minority fall outside that category. They, too, are part of the institution Hegseth now seeks to redefine.

A Personal Conviction With Public Consequences

Hegseth has never hidden the personal dimension of his faith. He has described a turning point in 2018 that deepened his religious commitment, eventually drawing him into the orbit of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches, a conservative network with outspoken views on the role of Christianity in public life.

His Pentagon services reflect that influence. Evangelical pastors have regularly presided, including figures linked to the movement's more ideological wing.

At a gathering earlier this year, Hegseth acknowledged the controversy with a degree of defiance. Critics, he suggested, were proof he was 'over the target'.

Originally published on IBTimes UK