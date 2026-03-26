US Airports Facing Longest TSA Lines: 10 Hardest Hit by Staffing Shortages

Travelers across the United States are enduring some of the longest security wait times in TSA history as a partial government shutdown drives high staff call-out rates at major airports, forcing many hubs to warn passengers to arrive three to four hours early for domestic flights.

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport has reported the most severe delays, with checkpoints showing waits of up to three to four hours in recent days. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, the world's busiest airport, has advised allowing at least four hours for screenings amid fluctuating but often extended lines.

The disruptions stem from elevated TSA officer absences — sometimes exceeding 30-47% at affected airports — linked to the funding lapse. This has compounded spring travel demand, creating unpredictable and occasionally chaotic scenes with lines stretching outside terminals or into parking areas.

Here are 10 U.S. airports currently experiencing among the longest TSA wait times, based on recent reports, airport advisories, call-out rates and traveler accounts as of late March 2026. Wait times can shift rapidly within the day and vary by terminal or checkpoint; these reflect the most frequently cited problem spots.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), Houston Waits have repeatedly hit three to four hours at open terminals, with some checkpoints reporting 180 minutes or more during morning peaks. High call-out rates around 36-42% have forced reduced operations, prompting strong advisories and even assistance from ICE agents providing water to those in line. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) The busiest U.S. airport by passenger volume has urged travelers to allow four hours or more for security. Call-out rates have reached 33-37%, with lines sometimes exceeding two hours during rushes. Officials have removed or suspended real-time wait displays due to volatility. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), New York One of the hardest-hit East Coast hubs, with call-out rates near 33% and reports of multi-hour delays. The airport has suspended routine wait-time reporting, warning that conditions can change quickly based on staffing and volume. Long lines have been visible in multiple terminals. William P. Hobby Airport (HOU), Houston Often posting even higher call-out percentages than its larger sibling IAH — up to 47% in recent data — Hobby has seen significant delays and reduced checkpoint availability, contributing to the broader Houston-area chaos. Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) Travelers have faced waits stretching to three hours or more, with advisories to arrive at least three hours early. Call-out rates around 34% have strained operations, occasionally pushing queues into parking structures. LaGuardia Airport (LGA), New York Reports of 90-minute-plus waits during morning peaks, with lines extending outside buildings. The airport has seen notable staffing pressures amid the regional New York challenges. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), New Jersey Wait-time reporting has been temporarily suspended due to rapid changes from staffing shortages. Delays have contributed to flight disruptions, with lines frequently extending during busy periods. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) Major West Coast hub experiencing longer-than-normal waits amid nationwide issues, with some reports highlighting multi-hour delays during peak spring travel. High passenger volume amplifies the impact of reduced staffing. Miami International Airport (MIA) South Florida's primary gateway has seen elevated lines, with waits reported in the 30- to 60-minute range or higher during peaks, exacerbated by international traffic and staffing constraints. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Another busy Florida airport hit by the broader disruptions, with reports of extended security lines during the recent wave of spring and leisure travel.

Other airports frequently mentioned in recent delays include Philadelphia International (PHL), where some checkpoints closed entirely, and occasionally Orlando (MCO) or Austin (AUS) during event-driven surges.

Broader Context and Causes

The ongoing partial government shutdown has dramatically increased TSA call-out rates from a normal level below 2% to double digits or higher at many large hubs. This has occurred while passenger volumes remain robust, particularly with spring break overlapping the disruptions.

TSA Deputy Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill told Congress that the agency is facing unprecedented wait times in its 24-year history. Some airports have deployed alternative staff or adjusted operations, but capacity remains constrained.

Airports in Houston and Atlanta have been among the most visibly affected, with real-time data sometimes unavailable as officials prioritize safety and flow over precise estimates. Smaller or mid-sized airports have generally fared better, though isolated spikes occur.

Tips for Travelers Facing Long TSA Lines

Authorities and experts recommend the following strategies:

Arrive early: Plan for three to four hours before domestic departures at affected major airports; allow even more for international flights.

Check real-time sources: Use airport websites (when available), the MyTSA app for crowd-sourced reports, or third-party trackers. Note that some official displays have been paused.

Enroll in expedited programs: TSA PreCheck, CLEAR and Global Entry can significantly reduce times where lanes remain open, though they are not immune to overall staffing issues.

Pack smart: Follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule and minimize carry-on complexity to speed screening.

Monitor flight status: Delays in security can cascade into gate issues; build in buffers for connections.

Consider alternatives: Off-peak flights or smaller regional airports sometimes experience shorter lines.

Many airports have added signage, rope lines and support staff to manage crowds, but patience remains essential.

Outlook and Potential Relief

Negotiations to resolve the funding lapse continue, with some lawmakers expressing urgency over the impact on travel and the federal workforce. Until a resolution, variability is expected to persist, particularly during morning and evening rushes at large hubs.

Travelers are advised to verify conditions the day of travel, as wait times can drop dramatically later in the day once initial peaks clear. Those with flexible schedules may benefit from shifting to less busy periods or airports.

The situation underscores the critical role of consistent TSA staffing in maintaining efficient air travel. While some checkpoints have seen temporary improvements when call-outs ease, the underlying pressures remain until broader funding and personnel issues are addressed.

For the latest updates, check individual airport websites, the TSA's resources or reliable news outlets. Conditions evolve quickly, and proactive planning is the best defense against missing a flight.

Data reflects reports and advisories from March 23-26, 2026. TSA wait times fluctuate hourly and by checkpoint; always confirm with official sources before traveling. This article is for informational purposes only.

Originally published on ibtimes.com.au