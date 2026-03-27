Hawaii Flooding: Tourism Authority Says Tourist Need Not Change Travel Plans

Intense flooding that has battered Hawaii in the last two weeks have finally eased, and tourists heading to the state are now being encouraged to keep their travel plans.

However, tourists are being encouraged to be mindful of recovery work and impacted areas as those affected deal with the aftermath of the flooding.

Tourists Heading to Hawaii Told to Keep Travel Plans

According to Travel Weekly, the Hawaii Travel Authority has said that there is no need for tourists heading to Hawaii to change their plans.

Interim President and CEO Caroline Anderson said that she sees "no reason" to postpone or cancel travel to Hawaii, but encourages tourists to check with their airlines, hotels, and activity providers for the latest updates.

Tourists are also encouraged to heed brown water advisories, which were still in effect as of March 25 for Oahu, Kauai, Maui and parts of Hawaii island.

"The Hawaii Department of Health advises people to avoid swimming, wading or other water contact when the water looks brown, murky or cloudy," a Hawaii Tourism Authority spokesperson said.

What to Know About the Hawaii Flooding

Hawaii was battered by intense flooding caused by two weather systems known as the Kona low storms. According to AP, the flooding has been the worst to hit the state in two decades.

Hundreds of homes sustained damage as a result of the flooding, along with some schools and a hospital. Recovery work is ongoing, and tourists are encouraged to be mindful during their stay.

Tourists have already been urged to avoid the North Shore towns of Waialua and Haleiwa to avoid causing traffic congestion and disrupting work crews in the area.

Originally published on Travelers Today