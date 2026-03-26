The political temperature in Washington has reached a boiling point following allegations that Donald Trump showcased a classified map to passengers aboard a private jet.

A 2023 investigative memo, recently disclosed to the House Judiciary Committee, claims the former president displayed the sensitive material during a June 2022 flight to his Bedminster golf club.

The document, prepared by the team of Special Counsel Jack Smith, further asserts that Trump retained at least one record so restricted that only six people in the entire US government possessed the necessary clearance to view it. These revelations have sparked a fresh firestorm over classified document retention in 2026, as critics and supporters clash over the President's handling of state secrets.

A Damning Memo Shakes The House Judiciary Committee

Representative Jamie Raskin, the leading Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, described the memo's contents in a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi. He called the material 'damning', suggesting that Trump had failed to safeguard the nation's most sensitive secrets.

Raskin highlighted passages asserting that prosecutors had identified a classified map that Trump may have shown to people on a private plane. According to the memo, Susan Wiles, now serving as Trump's chief of staff, was aboard that flight.

The full memo has not been published. What has emerged, however, is enough to alarm many observers in Washington who worry about lax controls on top‑secret material and the implications for national security.

While the specific contents of the map remain redacted, the implications for US national security secrets are being scrutinised by lawmakers who fear that such disclosures could have compromised active military postures or intelligence assets.

Classified Material and Personal Interests

The memo prepared for Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into Trump's retention of classified records also alleges that Trump withheld certain records to further personal business interests.

This claim will be seized upon by critics who argue that Trump treated highly sensitive documents as if they were personal property. In contrast, Trump's supporters are likely to dismiss these assertions as politically motivated attacks designed to undermine his reputation.

Regardless, the memo's contents raise questions about how strictly classified material was handled within Trump's orbit after his presidency.

Government Response and Denials

The White House responded to the allegations with strong denials. A Department of Justice spokesperson declined to dispute Representative Raskin's quotations from the memo but dismissed the document's credibility.

In a statement to the BBC, the spokesperson said Raskin and Smith were 'blinded by hatred of President Trump' and that the memo contained 'salacious and untrue claims'.

Similarly, White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson derided the memo in highly charged language. She characterised Democrats as lacking credibility and insisted that Trump had done nothing wrong. Jackson framed the controversy as part of a broader campaign by what she called the Biden Department of Justice's 'lawfare' against Trump.

These responses underline the deep political fault lines that run through interpretations of the memo. What one side sees as troubling evidence of misconduct, the other dismisses as partisan fiction.

Legal Battles and Political Resolve

This is not the first time Trump's handling of classified documents has led to legal trouble. Special Counsel Jack Smith had pursued a federal prosecution related to Trump's retention of classified records after his presidency. Trump consistently denied wrongdoing and asserted that the Justice Department was weaponised against him.

A federal judge eventually dismissed that case, citing concerns about Smith's appointment. Smith later dropped his appeal after Trump won re-election in 2024, in line with longstanding Justice Department policy against prosecuting a sitting president.

Regardless of those outcomes, the latest memo has given fresh fuel to ongoing disputes in Washington about accountability and the rule of law.

Ongoing Congressional Scrutiny

The US House Judiciary Committee, now controlled by Republicans, is conducting its own review of Smith's prosecution of Trump. This investigation reflects deep political battles in Congress over Trump's legal troubles and how they were pursued.

In Capitol Hill testimony, Smith has described Trump's conduct in stark terms. Meanwhile, other officials are investigating the conduct of the former special counsel himself.

Amid all this, the new allegations about the classified map have added another layer of complexity. Whether they will lead to further legal action or merely deepen political divisions remains to be seen. For now, they serve as yet another chapter in the long saga of Donald Trump's post‑presidential controversies.

Originally published on IBTimes UK