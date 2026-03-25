Over 254,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs Recalled for Software That Can Disable Rearview Cameras

More than 254,000 SUVs from Ford Motor Company are being recalled in the United States after a software problem was found to disable rearview cameras and key safety systems, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall covers 254,640 vehicles, including select 2022–2025 Lincoln Navigator, 2024–2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2025 Lincoln Aviator, and 2025 Ford Explorer models.

Regulators say the issue could raise the risk of crashes because drivers may lose important tools that help them spot danger on the road.

At the center of the problem is a fault in the vehicles' image processing software. The system can suddenly reset, causing the rearview camera image to disappear.

At the same time, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) — such as pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring — may stop working.

According to CBS News, NHTSA explained that this failure "can reduce the driver's ability to detect hazards," which increases the chance of a crash.

Ford recalls more than 254,000 vehicles due to software issue that can disrupt rearview camera. https://t.co/2RKLR4vF0U — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2026

Ford SUV Camera Failure Linked to System Overload

The glitch is linked to a part called the Image Processing Module A (IPMA). When the system tries to track too many moving objects at once — like in heavy city traffic — it can become overloaded and reset. In some cases, repeated resets may lead to a longer loss of these safety features.

Drivers may notice warning alerts on their dashboard if the issue happens. These include messages like "Front Camera Fault," "Pre-Collision Assist Not Available," or "Lane-Keeping System Off." Blind-spot warning lights may also turn on, FoxBusiness reported.

Ford said it is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or fires connected to the defect so far, which may offer some relief to owners. Still, the company is moving forward with the recall to prevent possible risks.

To fix the issue, Ford will update the affected vehicles' software. The repair will be free and can be done either through an over-the-air (OTA) update or by visiting a dealership.

Owners will begin receiving notification letters starting March 30, 2026. Vehicle identification numbers (VINs) will also be available for checking on NHTSA's website beginning March 25.

Originally published on vcpost.com