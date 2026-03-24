INTERVIEW - Chiquis Says 'Sin Filtro 2' Shows What She's Been Hiding From Social Media and Surprises About Her Family and Career

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As Chiquis gets ready to release her new album Janney and invite fans into her immersive Alma de Luz Experience, she says the season 2 of her reality TV show Chiquis Sin Filtro became the space where she could finally reveal the parts of her life she had stopped sharing online.The new season premiered March 20 on ViX, arriving just as the singer steps into what she describes as a more soulful, intimate and deeply personal era.

"To be super honest, a second season was not in the plan," Chiquis said to this reporter. What changed was not only fan demand but also the moment itself. She said she could already feel a transformation taking shape in both her life and her music. "I already felt this change that was coming, and I wanted to make a change in my music, so I'm glad the cameras came up, because now they're going to be able to know in detail why and how."

That transition is closely tied to Janney, the album she said is expected on April 9, "with God's favor." More than a title, it signals a more intimate introduction to the woman behind the stage persona. "I love my name, Chiquis," she said. "People have gotten to know Chiquis through my music. I feel like in this way Chiquis is presenting Janney, that obviously we are the same person, but it is my soul." Then she made the distinction even clearer: "You have seen Chiquis onstage with the heels, and now I want you to get to know the woman."

For an artist born Janney Marín Rivera, daughter of legendary deceased Mexican Music artist Jenni Rivera, and Trinidad Marín, who spent 17 years in prison for sexually abusing her and her aunt, that is no minor shift.

Chiquis has spent years navigating a public life shaped by inheritance, fame, scrutiny and reinvention. Now a three-time Latin Grammy winner, and twice Grammy nominated, she is using this chapter to frame herself with more precision, not as a rejection of Chiquis, but as a deeper expression of who she is beneath the public image.

'Janney' is Pop Folk

She describes the music in almost spiritual terms. "I call it music medicine," she said. "I feel like all music is medicine, it is frequency. It can make you feel good or happy or sometimes sad. But this music that I'm making really is music for the soul, from my soul to your soul, to heal, to inspire you to be your best self." Then, in a line that keeps the project grounded in joy rather than solemnity, she added, "And to have a good time, because there's rhythm. Of course there's sazón in the music too."

That same sensibility shapes Alma de Luz Experience, which she said is deliberately not a conventional concert. "I called it experience because it is an experience, it is something very different," she said. Alongside new songs, unreleased material and fan favorites, the show includes "meditation, breathing, moments of just focusing on yourself, on your interior, podcast too." The reaction so far, she said, has confirmed that the concept is connecting. "The comments have been beautiful. I feel like, OK, mission accomplished."

But if the album and live show reveal one side of this evolution, Chiquis Sin Filtro 2 may be its most personal vehicle. Chiquis said that for the last two years she has intentionally stepped back from sharing so much on social media, especially when it comes to her marriage.

"I don't share as much on social media, especially my relationship, because Emilio has always been more reserved and I like that about him," she said. "But also because I want to be present in what is happening in that moment."

That decision was less about withdrawal than about control.

"That's why I wanted to do Chiquis Sin Filtro, this second season, because I wanted to share all these things, my music, my marriage, because yes, I have kept it much more private, my fears," she said. Then she delivered the line that best explains the purpose of the series: "It is my way of maintaining that contact with my fans so they can know me, because I do not want them to see me as only an artist. I want them to know my heart, to know the woman, and not be carried away by other things they may have heard about me, especially here in Mexico."

That is what makes Sin Filtro 2 more compelling than a standard celebrity reality show, because it is about authorship. Chiquis is no longer interested in posting every corner of her life in real time, but neither is she disappearing. She is choosing what deserves to be protected, what deserves context, and what deserves to be told in her own voice.

That includes revelations: "I was with a woman". Letting go: "I am learning to be the sister, but not the mother of my sibblings." Fun and dreams: "I want to live in Mexico City at least a year, if not Paris....the beauty, the food".

Asked how she defines her essence today, she answered with one word: love. "Right now, I can say it is love, love in every sense," she said. "Love is the most important thing, the most beautiful thing, not holding onto resentment." She acknowledged that bad days still come, as they do for everyone, but added, "I always choose love first."

Season 2 also opens a window onto the parts of her life that now feel most intentional, including philanthropy and motherhood. She said viewers will see more of the work she has done for immigrant families and for people affected by the Los Angeles fires. "That is something very important to me, always helping others," she said. "Because I feel that when God gives to us, we have to share, we have to help, and not just financially, but physically too."

When the conversation turned to motherhood, Chiquis sounded notably calm. "Now I'm much more ready. I want it, I have that desire," she said. She acknowledged that no one is ever fully prepared to become a mother, but said she now feels more peace than fear. And if that journey does not happen biologically, she added, adoption remains very much on the table. "Yes, we've talked about adopting. I'm super open to that."

Taken together, Janney, Alma de Luz and Chiquis Sin Filtro Season 2 feel less like separate projects than parts of the same reveal. The public still knows Chiquis, the star, the performer, the woman in heels. But now she wants them to meet the self that social media could never fully contain.

This time, going unfiltered is not about views or promoting a career. It is about intention.

Originally published on Latin Times