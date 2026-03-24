Mel Schilling, the widely recognised relationship expert and television personality best known for her role on 'Married at First Sight', has died at the age of 54 following a prolonged battle with cancer. Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes and renewed attention on her personal life, with particular focus on the moving way her husband, Gareth Brisbane, chose to share emotional details about her final moments.

Gareth Brisbane's Heartbreaking Tribute To His 'Soulmate'

Schilling's death was confirmed by Brisbane in a heartfelt statement shared on her official Instagram account.

'Melanie Jane Brisbane-Schilling passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love,' he wrote.

Brisbane described her passing as peaceful and surrounded by loved ones. The couple, who had been together for more than a decade, shared a close bond and were raising their 10-year-old daughter, Maddie. Their relationship, which began online, eventually led to marriage in 2018 and a family life that spanned Australia, Bali, and the United Kingdom.

Brisbane, a businessman who largely remained out of the spotlight during Schilling's television career, became the central voice in announcing her passing. In his tribute, he detailed the deeply personal and emotional final moments they shared, revealing that despite her deteriorating condition, Schilling found the strength to deliver a final message to him and their daughter.

'In her final moments... she whispered a message,' Brisbane shared, describing the act as one that required all of her remaining strength and reflected her enduring love for her family. 'Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.'

The moment has since resonated widely, with fans and colleagues describing it as a powerful reflection of Schilling's character: selfless, compassionate and devoted to those closest to her.

Mel Schilling's Cancer Battle And Graceful Farewell

Schilling had been open about her health struggles in recent years. She was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023 after experiencing severe symptoms, and while initial treatment offered hope, the disease later returned and spread to her lungs and brain. Just weeks before her death, she revealed that her condition had become terminal, sharing a candid message with fans about the reality of her illness.

Despite her diagnosis, Schilling continued working and filming for much of her treatment, earning admiration for her resilience and dedication. Colleagues from 'Married at First Sight' and the broader television industry have since paid tribute to her strength and professionalism, noting that she remained committed to her work even during the most challenging periods of her illness.

Beyond her career, Schilling was widely known for her warmth and ability to connect with people, both on and off screen. Brisbane's tribute emphasised not only her public achievements but also her private role as a mother and partner.He described her as an 'incredible mum' and 'soulmate', highlighting the deep personal loss felt by their family.

As tributes continue to pour in from fans, colleagues and public figures, Schilling's legacy is being remembered not only through her television work but also through the profound impact she had on those around her.

Originally published on IBTimes UK