The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of 'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has entered its eighth week with no significant breakthroughs. And Savannah has shifted her strategy to keep the case from going cold.

Moving away from national broadcasts, she has launched a targeted appeal through local Tucson media. A former FBI agent described the move as 'deliberate' , made necessary, he said, because it has been more than a month since authorities last held a press conference on the case.

Strategic Shift to Local Tucson Media

On 22 March, marking the 50th day since her mother vanished, Savannah and her siblings issued a new statement exclusively through KVOA, a local station in Tucson, Arizona. This decision was not a matter of convenience but a calculated tactic aimed at reaching the immediate community.

By bypassing NBC's national reach, the family is signalling their belief that the key to the case lies within a very small geographic radius. Former FBI agent Jason Pack said the choice of a local platform was 'not an accident' but a 'deliberate' move. He explained that while a national plea keeps the story in the headlines, a local one targets the specific individuals who may have seen a suspicious vehicle or a masked figure.

'They targeted their own neighbourhood. That tells you they believe someone local has information, or more likely, someone local has not checked their cameras yet because they assumed somebody else already did,' Pack told Page Six.

Pack also noted that Savannah and her siblings made the move to stay in the news because it's an 'uphill' battle to remain in the headlines, particularly since investigators have reportedly 'not helped keep the case in front of the public.' He added that it had been over a month since law enforcement's last press conference on Nancy's case. 'When investigators go dark and the media moves on, tip volume likely drops. That is just the nature of it,' he said.

Quiet But Not Stalled

Pack clarified that the authorities' silence doesn't mean the investigation has stalled. He said authorities were likely working on search warrant returns, subpoena responses, lab work, and digital forensics, and were also likely pursuing genetic genealogy options.

However, these developments are typically kept from the public and usually take time. Pack noted that 'the process is slow.'

Previous reports indicated that the collected DNA was mixed, making it challenging to isolate a specific profile. CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist at Parabon NanoLab, admitted that a 'complex mixture is much more difficult to work with.' The team has to refine the sample to identify the culprit. And that's assuming the suspect's DNA is even included in the sample.

BREAKING: Savannah Guthrie acknowledges message from suspected kidnappers, says she and her siblings will “pay” for the return of their mother, Nancy Guthrie.



“We received your message and we understand.”



“We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with… pic.twitter.com/gwnJjX1LtL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 7, 2026

Latest Plea for Nancy's Safe Return

Savannah Guthrie focused on the human element of the tragedy in the family's most recent appeal. The family asked Tucsonans to help them find a resolution to Nancy's case, expressing hope that someone in the community held information without realising it.

'We desperately ask this community for renewed attention to our mom's case – please consult camera footage, journal notes, text messages, observations or conversations that in retrospect may hold significance. No detail is too small. It may be the key,' they said in a statement to KVOA.

Savannah and her siblings said they missed their mother and wanted her home. The family acknowledged the possibility of Nancy not making it alive due to her medical condition, but the Guthries said they couldn't find peace without knowing what really happened to their mother.

'We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder,' they added.

Nancy Guthrie Case Update

Nancy Guthrie was reportedly taken from her bed in the middle of the night on 31 January, leaving behind blood droplets and a disconnected security system. Investigators initially moved quickly, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department has since 'gone dark,' offering few public updates.

Several significant developments have emerged as the case has progressed, including a ransom demand and public accusations against the family, claims that have not been substantiated. However, one of the most chilling developments is the theory that the suspect made a risky error by allegedly carrying out a 'trial run' before the abduction.

Authorities believe a figure was seen on security cameras days prior, scouting the property and testing the home's perimeter — suggesting, investigators say, that the kidnapper had prior knowledge of the area or the family's schedule.

Originally published on IBTimes UK