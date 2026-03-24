Air Canada Flight Attendant Survives Being Thrown From Plane in 'Total Miracle' at LaGuardia

A flight attendant survived a deadly plane crash at LaGuardia Airport after being thrown from an Air Canada aircraft during a collision, in what her family and experts are calling a "total miracle."

The incident happened Sunday night when an Air Canada jet carrying more than 70 passengers collided with a fire truck on the runway.

The truck was responding to an issue involving another plane at the time. The crash caused severe damage to the front of the aircraft, killing both the pilot and co-pilot.

Despite the destruction, flight attendant Solange Tremblay survived after being ejected from the aircraft while still strapped into her seat, AP News reported.

Her daughter, Sarah Lepine, said her mother suffered multiple fractures in one leg and will need surgery but is otherwise expected to recover.

"It's a total miracle," Lepine told a Canadian news outlet. "I'm still trying to understand how all this happened, but she definitely has a guardian angel watching over her."

Wild new footage



New footage captures the horrifying moment an Air Canada Express plane (Flight AC8646) slammed into a Port Authority fire truck on the runway at LaGuardia Airport in New York

pic.twitter.com/TeHtkdz7mq — kyle . Taylor (@livingbyyyz) March 23, 2026

Jump Seat Helped Attendant Survive Crash

Experts say her survival may be linked to the special seat she was using.

Aviation safety specialist Jeff Guzzetti explained that flight attendants sit in what is called a "jump seat," which is attached firmly to the aircraft wall and built to handle strong impact.

"It's a very robust seat," Guzzetti said. "It's designed to withstand probably more crash loads than passenger seats because you need the flight attendant to help passengers get out of an airplane after a crash."

According to Yahoo, he added that her position near the aircraft's structure may have helped protect her during the crash, even as the plane's nose was destroyed.

The accident has drawn attention because of how rare such survival cases are. In past crashes, being thrown from an aircraft often leads to severe or fatal injuries.

For example, during the 2013 crash of Asiana Airlines Flight 214 in San Francisco, flight attendants were also ejected and seriously hurt. That incident involved 291 people, and three passengers lost their lives.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collision at LaGuardia. Early reports indicate the plane was landing when it struck the emergency vehicle on the runway.

Originally published on vcpost.com