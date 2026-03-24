FCC Cracks Down on Foreign Wi-Fi Routers Over National Security Risks

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced a surprise ban on all consumer-grade Wi-Fi routers manufactured abroad. If your current router is affected, don't fret just yet.

According to the fact sheet released Monday, routers will be classified as foreign-made if "any major stage of the process, manufacturing, assembly, design, or development, occurs outside the United States."

How Will This Affect Major Router Brands

For those who don't know, the ban affects nearly every major router manufacturer, including TP-Link, Asus, Netgear, D-Link, Eero, and Razer, as most rely on overseas production for cost efficiency. While manufacturers may apply for exemptions, no Conditional Approvals have been granted to date.

More importantly, existing routers already authorized by the FCC remain unaffected, so current users do not need to replace their devices.

National Security Concerns

According to CNET, FCC Chair Brendan Carr cited national security risks as the primary rationale behind the ban. Foreign-produced routers, he stated, pose "an unacceptable national security risk."

TP-Link, in particular, has faced scrutiny from multiple federal agencies due to alleged ties to China, but the FCC's action extends to nearly all foreign-manufactured consumer routers, signaling a broader effort to secure the nation's digital infrastructure.

Consumer Guidance

For US buyers, the ban means new routers must either be domestically produced or explicitly authorized by the FCC under approved exemptions. While details about exemptions remain limited, consumers are advised to verify FCC authorization before purchasing any new networking equipment.

It's noteworthy to know that this step is crucial to ensure compliance and avoid legal or functional issues.

Embracing Domestic Production of Routers

The ban is expected to significantly reshape the US Wi-Fi router market. Brands may be forced to ramp up domestic production, potentially increasing prices for high-performance routers. At the same time, manufacturers will likely explore innovative approaches to maintain quality, speed, and reliability while meeting FCC requirements.

Industry experts anticipate that this move could accelerate investment in domestic supply chains and encourage American companies to develop routers that prioritize security and resilience. While consumers may initially face higher costs and fewer choices, the long-term effect could be a stronger, more secure networking ecosystem in the United States.

Indeed, FFC's decision to crack down on foreign-made routers is one of the most aggressive regulatory moves in recent years. When the ban starts to take effect, it is expected that the pricing of routers will be affected, as well.

Originally published on Tech Times