Brenda Song had planned a special birthday celebration for her son Dakota six months in advance. She and her fiancé, actor Macaulay Culkin, booked first-class tickets with Alaska Airlines for a family holiday. However, on the morning of their flight, they were informed that their seats had been reassigned without their permission.

The incident prompted Song to speak out on social media, detailing what had happened and stating that she and her family would not fly with the airline again. According to Song, the situation forced her family to be separated during the journey. Alaska Airlines subsequently issued a response.

Taking Full Ownership and Accountability

In a statement, an airline spokesperson acknowledged the lapse and said the incident was unacceptable, adding that the airline had reached out to the family directly to address the matter.

'Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for traveling families. We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience. We appreciate that guests have a choice in the airline they select and we take our responsibility to deliver a safe, reliable, and caring experience every single time,' the spokesperson said.

Fans Show Their Support for Brenda Song

Social media users largely sided with Song in the aftermath. Many said the actress had every right to be frustrated, particularly given that the incident affected her children's travel experience. Others criticised the airline's service standards.

Brenda has a reason to be upset, these are the tickets she paid for and most of all she didn’t want to be apart from her kids. Yes traveling is hell and the partial shutdown is making it worse for sure. I prefer to drive when I travel! — Zach Blaine (@zach_blaine91) March 22, 2026

'Brenda has a reason to be upset, these are the tickets she paid for and most of all she didn't want to be apart from her kids. Yes, traveling is hell and the partial shutdown is making it worse for sure. I prefer to drive when I travel!' one user wrote.

Brenda Song is right! A family should sit together when traveling, not separately. — Joelyn Jane🌹 (@Joelyn45205201) March 22, 2026

'Brenda Song is right! A family should sit together when traveling, not separately,' another said. 'That airline gotta do better,' a third commented. 'FYI Alaska is not real first class, it a seat that is like 2 inches wider,' one person added.

Brenda Song's Life as a Mother

Song and Culkin have two children together — Dakota, 4, and Carson, 3. In a previous interview, the former Disney Channel star said she is committed to keeping her children's lives out of the public eye. She also said that becoming a parent gave her a renewed sense of purpose and strengthened her relationship with Culkin. The couple has been together since 2017.

'I realized what true responsibility was, what it really meant, [and] what the true meaning of life was. I realized that the only legacy I truly leave behind are my children. And it has been such an empowering time in my life,' Song said.

Song and Culkin: A Private Love Story

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin first met on the set of the film 'Changeland' in 2017 and began dating shortly after. The couple, who have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye, announced their engagement in 2022. Song has previously spoken about how grounded and fulfilling their life together is, describing Culkin as a devoted partner and father. The pair have made a conscious effort to shield their children from media attention, rarely discussing their family life in public appearances.

Originally published on IBTimes UK