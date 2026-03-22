Trump's Transport Secretary Urges Americans to Trust a 'Long-Term Strategy' Amid Gas Crisis

The United States government is urging the public to remain patient as domestic fuel costs escalate sharply, testing household budgets and tempers alike. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently addressed the nation regarding the economic fallout from ongoing military operations, appealing for understanding as the crisis deepens.

Speaking on ABC News, the 54-year-old official acknowledged the severe financial pressure that citizens face at the petrol pumps. However, he insisted the administration's strategic goals necessitate forbearance from the populace.

Asking For Grace Amid Soaring Fuel Costs

During an interview with Jonathan Karl, Duffy responded to concerns about surging commercial airfare stemming from the oil shortage. He maintained a staunch defence of the administration's priorities.

'I think we have to offer the president grace,' Duffy explained when questioned about the international dispute's financial consequences. He emphasised the administration's focus on domestic stability.

'We know the president cares about the economy, gas prices for the American people,' Duffy stated. He reassured viewers, adding, 'He's talked about that frequently and often.'

Economic Impact of the U.S.-Israeli Offensive

The financial strain stems directly from the joint military offensive launched against Iran by United States and Israeli forces on 28 February. This manoeuvre prompted Iranian officials to retaliate by closing the Strait of Hormuz.

Closing off this crucial shipping route threw the global oil trade into chaos, and the markets reacted almost instantly. The national average price for a gallon of fuel spiked to £3.12 ($3.95), a staggering increase from the £2.32 ($2.94) average recorded a month prior.

Despite these domestic hardships, the 79-year-old president defended the situation on his Truth Social platform. He characterised the inflated oil prices as a 'very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.'

Selling The Story Of The 'Peace President'

The transport secretary further elaborated on the administration's broader vision, pushing back against critics. Duffy framed the current military actions as steps toward an ultimate resolution.

'He also cares about peace,' the secretary argued. 'A lot of people don't give him credit for that, but he's proud of the conflicts that he resolves, and he doesn't want to see conflict.'

Duffy shared personal observations to illustrate the president's mindset. 'I hear him talk behind closed doors about the number of young men and women who are lost in battles around the world. He cares about that, so I think, again, he cares about the economy.'

The commander-in-chief continues to brand himself as the 'Peace President,' asserting he has successfully ended eight wars since commencing his second term.

Rising Casualties And Escalating Threats

The reality of the Middle Eastern campaign contradicts this rhetoric, as 13 American lives have already been lost. During an address on 1 March, the president conceded that 'there will likely be more' military personnel who perish.

In weekend posts, the president adopted an aggressive tone regarding the campaign. He initially declared American forces have 'blown Iran off of the map,' before issuing a severe ultimatum.

He threatened the military would 'hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS' unless adversaries reopened the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. This highlights the volatile current crisis.

Sean Duffy: "I think we have to offer the president grace. We know the president cares about the economy, gas prices for the American people, he's talked about that frequently and often. He also cares about peace. A lot of people don't give him credit for that. He's proud of the… pic.twitter.com/BXh7itE0nu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 22, 2026

Trusting a Long-Term Strategy for Security

Despite the mounting death toll and economic disruption, officials urge the public to focus on future benefits. Duffy concluded by reiterating commitment to the geopolitical trajectory.

'I think, when you look in the long run, he's trying to make life better for America, more secure for America,' the secretary told viewers.

He called the financial pain a necessary sacrifice. 'Again, this is a long-term strategy that's going to make everyone better off, and I think, the economy stronger.'

Originally published on IBTimes UK