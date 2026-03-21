Joseph Duggar's wife, Kendra Duggar, has now been arrested and charged as well after authorities announced new counts in an ongoing investigation involving allegations related to minors. The latest development significantly expands the case, drawing increased scrutiny as officials confirm the matter remains active and sensitive.

According to a press release issued on 20 March by the Tontitown Police Department, both Kendra, 27, and Joseph, 31, now face four counts of endangering the welfare of a minor in the second degree, as well as four counts of false imprisonment in the second degree. Authorities stated that arrest warrants for the misdemeanour offences have been issued and served through district court.

Arrest Details and Upcoming Court Dates

As reported by People, Kendra Duggar was taken into custody and booked at the Washington County Detention Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Jail records show she was arrested in the late afternoon and released later the same evening.

Her initial court hearing is scheduled for 23 March, with a follow-up appearance set for 29 April. Authorities have not released further details about the specific circumstances surrounding her charges.

Investigation Remains Active, Police Say

Officials from the Tontitown Police Department confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and subject to legal limitations due to the involvement of minors. In their statement, authorities said the case remains active and that Arkansas law restricts the release of certain information.

Police added that no further details would be disclosed at this time in order to protect both the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved.

Background of Allegations Against Joseph Duggar

The charges against Joseph Duggar were initially filed earlier in the week and are linked to a separate but related investigation. Prior to the latest counts, he was already facing serious allegations, including lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and lewd conduct by an adult.

The accusations stem from an incident first reported on 18 March involving an alleged event in 2020.

Details of Alleged Incident in Florida

The case centres on allegations that Joseph Duggar engaged in inappropriate conduct with a nine-year-old girl while on holiday in Panama City Beach. The investigation is being handled by the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, the alleged incident involved unlawful physical contact after the child was asked to sit close to him. Investigators said the behaviour reportedly stopped after an apology.

Law enforcement officials also stated that the allegations were brought forward years after the alleged incident took place.

Jurisdiction and Legal Proceedings

Joseph Duggar was arrested in Arkansas, where he resides, but the case is being prosecuted in Florida. Authorities have indicated that he must be extradited to Bay County to face the charges related to the alleged incident.

The involvement of multiple jurisdictions has added complexity to the case, with both Arkansas and Florida authorities coordinating aspects of the investigation.

Public Profile of the Duggar Family

Joseph Duggar is known for his appearances on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting and its spin-off Counting On. He married Kendra Duggar in 2017, and the couple have four children together.

As the investigation continues, authorities have indicated that further updates may be released as permitted under the law.

Originally published on IBTimes UK