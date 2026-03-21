How Did Chuck Norris Die? Action Star 'Died Twice' During 2017 Medical Crisis

Chuck Norris died on Thursday, March 19, aged 86, his family said in a social media statement published the following day, though they did not disclose a cause of death and asked for privacy after his recent hospitalisation in Hawaii. An OK! report also revisited an alleged medical emergency in Nevada in July 2017, when the actor and martial artist suffered two heart attacks in a single day after an appearance in Las Vegas.

Norris had been rushed to hospital in Hawaii shortly before his death was confirmed by relatives on March 20. The family statement was clear about the loss and cautious about the details, stating only that he died peacefully, surrounded by family, which leaves the more dramatic claims in the article firmly in the realm of reported allegation rather than established fact.

The 2017 Medical Scare

According to OK!, the episode dates back to July 2017, after Norris appeared at the United Fighting Arts Federation's World Championships in Las Vegas. The article states that he and his family were facing a nine-hour drive back to Chester, California, and stopped overnight at the Tonopah Station Hotel and Casino in Nevada.

From there, the account becomes strikingly specific and difficult to ignore. A hotel staffer quoted by The National Enquirer, as cited by OK!, said Norris spent some time on the casino floor before returning to his room, where he allegedly collapsed with chest pains at about 5:30 in the morning while taking a shower. The report states that he stopped breathing during the 100-mile journey to Mt. Grant General Hospital in Hawthorne and had to be revived with a defibrillator before suffering a second heart attack after arriving at the hospital.

He was later airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, according to the same account. Another unnamed source told the outlet it was 'touch and go' and claimed the speed and confusion of the emergency made it feel as though Norris had 'died twice in 47 minutes.' It is a vivid line, but it remains an attributed claim and provides no independent documentation to verify that timing.

This is significant. The OK! piece relies on a recent report, unnamed insiders and a hotel staffer's recollection, not hospital records or on-the-record family confirmation. In other words, the broad outline is what was reported, but the finer details of the 2017 ordeal remain unverified and should be treated with caution.

Chuck Norris Death Confirmed by Family

The article is strongest in reporting Norris's death and the family's response. In a statement quoted by OK!, his relatives said they shared the news with 'heavy hearts,' described his passing as sudden, and said he was at peace and surrounded by loved ones.​

They also painted a portrait that focused less on the hard man image and more on the private figure behind it. The family described him as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, and said he lived with faith, purpose, discipline and kindness while inspiring millions through his work. They added that fans were never just fans to him, but friends, a line that resonates more strongly because it accompanies their request for privacy rather than showmanship.

It does not state how Norris died, only that his family confirmed his death one day after news of his hospitalisation in Hawaii and chose not to release the circumstances. What it does provide is a sharp contrast between confirmed fact and tabloid drama, one grounded in a family notice of loss, the other in a years-old medical crisis described in dramatic terms and still not fully verified.

Originally published on IBTimes UK