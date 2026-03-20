Trump Calls NATO 'Cowards' as Alliance Balks at Direct Role in Iran War

In the ongoing tensions between the United States and its European allies over the war with Iran, President Donald Trump has called NATO allies "cowards" for refusing to directly support the U.S. and Israel's efforts in the Middle East.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn't want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump's remarks were tied to the battle over the Strait of Hormuz, the strategically vital waterway through which a significant share of the world's oil supply moves. He made the comment as Washington scrambles to win support for a naval escort mission in one of the world's most important energy chokepoints.

The comments came as Trump intensified pressure on allies and major oil importers to help reopen or secure transit through the narrow waterway after Iranian attacks, mines, and military escalation sharply disrupted shipping in retaliation for the airstrikes launched by the U.S. and Israel.

Trump has urged countries including China, Japan, South Korea, and Britain to contribute capabilities such as minesweepers and air defenses, warning that NATO faced a 'very bad' future if allies refused to help. The Strait of Hormuz normally handles about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas traffic, making any prolonged disruption a global economic threat.

European ally countries and NATO members have balked at direct support. France has tried to position itself differently from Washington's more confrontational line. Macron said on Sunday that France's military posture in the region was defensive and focused on protecting its interests, partners, and maritime navigation. He also urged Iran to halt regional attacks and restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

That stance aligns with earlier Reuters reporting that Paris had already been exploring a broader coalition concept for Hormuz, though French officials stressed any mission would require diplomacy, wider buy-in, and less volatile conditions on the ground.

In an interview with Euronews, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen said NATO's "raison d'être is the defence of Europe and the North Atlantic," and stressed that the alliance is "indeed a defensive alliance" that "won't be dragged into any war of choice." She added that "We of course have a collective interest - and I should say not only within NATO - but as the world, to have the oil flowing, to de-escalate, and that is certainly something we are calling for."

Other members of the Trump administration have issued similar rhetoric towards Europe. While speaking to reporters at the White House on Thursday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth accused Europe of being "ungrateful" for Washington's efforts in Iran.

"A dishonest and anti-Trump press will stop at nothing" to "downplay progress," Hegseth said, before pivoting to Europe. "The world, the Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe, even segments of our own press should be saying one thing to President Trump, thank you. Thank you for the courage to stop this terrorist state from holding the world hostage with missiles while building or attempting to build a nuclear bomb."

He also insisted that "Our objectives, given directly from our America-first president, remain exactly what they were on day one," and that this war should not be compared to the Iraq war as operations are "laser-focused" and "decisive," conducted on Trump's terms rather than as part of a nation-building effort.

He also claimed the U.S. had struck more than 7,000 targets across Iran and its military infrastructure. The Guardian reported that American forces have hit thousands of targets and that the conflict has already killed 13 U.S. troops and wounded about 200. During the briefing, he also acknowledged that the Pentagon would seek more than $200 billion to fund the war and replenish munitions from Congress, saying, "It takes money to kill bad guys."

Originally published on IBTimes