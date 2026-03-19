Millions of Children Die Annually Before Age Five From Largely Preventable Causes, UN Report Warns

An estimated 4.9 million children died before reaching their fifth birthday in 2024, most from preventable causes that could have been avoided with better healthcare access and low-cost treatments, a new United Nations report released on Mar. 18, 2026, said.

The report, titled "Levels and Trends in Child Mortality," was produced by the UN Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation, which includes UNICEF, the World Health Organization, the World Bank, and the UN Population Division. For the first time, the analysis fully integrates global estimates on causes of death among children.

Among the most alarming findings, more than 100,000 children between the ages of one month and five years died directly from severe acute malnutrition in 2024. The highest numbers were recorded in Pakistan, Somalia, and Sudan. Experts warn the true toll is likely higher, as malnutrition weakens immunity and increases vulnerability to common childhood diseases, according to YubaNet.

Newborn deaths accounted for nearly half of all under-five deaths, with 2.3 million newborns dying in 2024. Complications from preterm birth made up 36 percent of neonatal deaths, followed by complications during labor and delivery at 21 percent. Infections, including neonatal sepsis, were also significant contributors.

Beyond the first month of life, infectious diseases remained the dominant killers. Malaria was the single largest cause of death among children aged one to 59 months, responsible for 17 percent of deaths in that age group. Pneumonia and diarrhea also continued to claim many young lives.

The burden is not evenly distributed. Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for 58 percent of all under-five deaths in 2024, while Southern Asia represented 25 percent. Children in fragile and conflict-affected countries are nearly three times more likely to die before age five than those elsewhere.

Deaths remain concentrated in nations such as Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Niger, and Nigeria, where conflict, climate disruptions, and weak health systems limit access to care, the WHO reported.

While under-five deaths have fallen by more than half since 2000, the pace of improvement has slowed sharply. Since 2015, the rate of reduction in child mortality has dropped by more than 60 percent. At the current pace, an estimated 27.3 million children could die before their fifth birthday between 2025 and 2030.

"No child should die from diseases that we know how to prevent. But we see worrying signs that progress in child survival is slowing, and at a time when we're seeing further global budget cuts," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

The report calls on governments to prioritize child survival through renewed political commitment, sustained investment in primary healthcare, and stronger data systems to reach the most vulnerable populations, as per UN News.

Originally published on parentherald.com