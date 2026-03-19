U.S. International Relations

Less Than a Quarter Of Americans Support The Trump Admin Using Force To Achieve Regime Change In Cuba, Poll Shows

Over half of respondents said they oppose such a scenario, with the remaining quarter answering that they are not sure

By
Cuba Joe Biden Rep. Pic

Less than a quarter of Americans (23%) support the Trump administration using force to achieve regime change in Cuba, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by The Economist/YouGov, showed that over half of respondents (53%) said they oppose such a scenario, with the remaining quarter answering that they are not sure

The figures come as the topic continues to dominate the conversation, with President Donald Trump recently refusing to rule out such a move.

"Whether I free it, take it, I think I can do anything I want with it," Trump said. "You want to know the truth, they're a very weakened nation now."

A recent report noted that the administration is seeking the ouster of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel as part of negotiations to open up the island's economy.

The New York Times detailed that the administration is not pushing for action against members of the Castro family, suggesting a move to achieve its goals without regime change in a similar way it did in Venezuela earlier this year.

Some Trump officials told the outlet that removing Diaz-Canel could allow structural changes in the country that he is reluctant to allow given his hardline views. They signaled to Cuban negotiators that the president must go but are leaving next steps to Havana.

Elsewhere, the outlet noted that U.S. officials also want to removal of other older officials committed with the ideas of Fidel Castro, as well as the release of political prisoners.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected the report, saying "the reason so many in US media keep putting out fake stories like this one is because they continue to rely on charlatans & liars claiming to be in the know as their sources."

The New York Times replied, with spokesperson Charlie Stadtlander recalling that the report is "based on conversation with four people familiar with the U.S. talks with Cuba."

"Our journalists reached out to your State Department of comment well before publication and received no disagreement with the information we were bringing to light. Neither you nor anyone else has presented a factual dispute to the reporting. Our reporting is real, and accurate," the spokesperson added.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Cuba, Donald Trump, United States

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