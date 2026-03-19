House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has launched a bold new effort to fund parts of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This time, no funding for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and US Customs and Border Protection, in a bid to break the deadlock that has left the department unfunded amid weeks of shutdown.

The plan uses a procedural tool known as a discharge petition to bring a funding bill directly to the House floor—with money for frontline agencies like the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the United States Coast Guard, but without funds for ICE or CBP.

The move is a response to a funding impasse that has now stretched into its fifth week, leaving more than 100,000 DHS employees working without pay and key services strained, from airport security to disaster response.

Democrats Take Unusual Step to Fund TSA

For context, the federal government is in a partial shutdown after Congress failed to pass a DHS funding bill by its deadline in mid‑February.

Today, House Democrats will announce a plan to force Republicans to hold an up-or-down vote to end the harmful Trump-Republican shutdown, pay hardworking TSA agents and rein in ICE.

The dispute began when Democrats objected to how ICE and CBP were funded, particularly after high‑profile incidents involving immigration enforcement agents in Minneapolis. Senate Democrats subsequently pulled support for the DHS appropriations bill, leading to a stand‑off with House Republicans.

Under normal House procedure, funding bills are considered by committees and then brought to the floor by leadership. A discharge petition allows members to force a vote if a majority of representatives (218) sign on.

Mr. Jeffries and his allies are trying to use this tool to bypass GOP leadership, arguing that crucial agencies such as the TSA should be funded immediately, without tying that funding to ICE and CBP.

Supporters say this approach would pay TSA officers, FEMA disaster workers, and Coast Guard personnel while leaving contentious immigration enforcement funding for further negotiation. Opponents, including Republican leaders, have dismissed the effort as a political stunt and labelled it an attempt to 'defund the police.'

What Democrats Are Trying to Achieve

The core aim of the petition is straightforward: secure pay for agencies whose work affects daily life in the United States, particularly air travel, emergency response, and maritime security, without compromising on reform demands for ICE and CBP.

Republicans have so far refused to allow a standalone vote on partial DHS funding, insisting that the full department be funded in one package.

Mr. Jeffries has framed the effort as necessary to protect American families and frontline workers, while also pressing for accountability and reform within immigration enforcement agencies. Some Democrats argue that continued funding of ICE and CBP without reforms perpetuates harm, especially given incidents that have drawn public scrutiny and calls for change.

However, getting a discharge petition to succeed is difficult. It requires not only all Democrats in the House but at least four Republicans to sign on.

A Difficult Road Ahead

As the shutdown drags on, the pressure on lawmakers is growing.

Airports across the country are experiencing longer lines and staff shortages because TSA officers are working without pay, and disaster response capabilities are stretched. Unpaid personnel and delayed operations have drawn public frustration.

Even within the Democratic caucus, there is some disagreement over strategy. Some members have previously supported full DHS funding bills that included ICE, arguing that funding delays harm workers and essential services.

Others back the push to withhold ICE money until reforms are enacted.

Meanwhile, Republican leaders remain steadfast in opposing any effort to split DHS funding, warning that it could undermine national security by weakening immigration enforcement and other mission areas.

Originally published on IBTimes UK