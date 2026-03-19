CBS News Staff Protest Management Over Contract, Citing Layoffs and Political Pressure

Staffers at CBS News staged a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday as tensions mounted over a stalled contract negotiation with management.

Members of the Writers Guild of America East at CBS News 24/7 said the current agreement expired on March 9, and that the new terms offered by the network were worse than the previous contract.

Union members said the walkout was necessary to protect their livelihoods amid ongoing uncertainty in the broadcast news industry.

"We chose this field to cover the news, but we believe this work stoppage is necessary to achieve a fair contract," the CBS News 24/7 Union bargaining committee said.

They cited layoffs, editorial interference, and political pressure as "existential threats" following the Paramount-Skydance merger last year, FoxBusiness reported.

The union is asking for "fair pay, respect, and a sustainable work-life balance."

WGAE Vice President Beth Godvik emphasized the contrast between Paramount's large spending on acquisitions and its lack of guarantees for worker protections.

"Paramount has billions to spend acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, but still hasn't guaranteed fair wages and basic job protections for the workers who make their streaming news operation run," she said.

.@CBSNews 24/7 employees staged a 24-hour walkout Tuesday after

Writers Guild of America East members in New York and San Francisco failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement with parent company @paramountco. https://t.co/AsANUaW0Lj — ADWEEK (@Adweek) March 17, 2026

Job Cuts at CBS News Add Pressure on Staffers

The walkout involved CBS News staff in New York and San Francisco, with more than 2,900 union members and supporters sending letters to management urging fair contract terms.

The dispute comes after Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, valued at $111 billion, and leadership changes at CBS, including the appointment of Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief.

According to LGMCorp, CBS News management defended its position, stating, "We continue to negotiate in good faith and hope to reach a fair resolution quickly."

Despite the disagreement, union members and supporters remained united in their call for better protections and compensation.

Paramount's recent corporate moves have intensified pressure on CBS staff. Last fall, the company cut roughly 1,000 jobs, including positions at CBS News, and more reductions are reportedly planned.

Staffers worry that without stronger contract protections, these layoffs could continue to affect newsroom operations and morale.

Originally published on vcpost.com