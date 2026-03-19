Tech

Apple iOS 26.4 Update: Family Sharing Finally Gets Flexible Payment Options for Users

iOS 26.4 update has finally solved Family Sharing's biggest problem.

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Apple is set to improve its Family Sharing feature with the upcoming iOS 26.4 update, scheduled to roll out on March 25.

The update addresses one of the most common user frustrations by allowing more flexible payment options for family groups.

Family Sharing Payment Limits Finally Removed

Iphone 17 Pro Max

Previously, Apple's Family Sharing system required all members, up to six people, to use a single payment method selected by the family organizer. While this simplified billing, it often created complications. Organizers had to approve or monitor purchases for trusted adult members, causing delays and unnecessary oversight.

Many families worked around these limitations by sending money through apps like Venmo or using Apple gift cards to cover expenses. These extra steps made the process less seamless than Apple intended.

Individual Payment Methods for Adult Members

With iOS 26.4, adult members in a Family Sharing group can now use their own payment methods saved in Apple Wallet. According to CNET, this change allows for independent purchases while maintaining access to shared content, reducing friction within the group.

More importantly, parental controls remain intact. Child accounts still require oversight. This ensures parents can monitor and approve purchases when necessary.

Additional Features in iOS 26.4

The update also includes interface enhancements, such as adjustments to the iPhone's Liquid Glass design and the removal of the alarm slider, giving users more customization options.

Apple Family Sharing Update Gives More Advantages

For families, the change reduces payment conflicts and streamlines shared purchases. Adult members gain more independence, while child accounts remain safely monitored. For Apple, addressing this long-standing pain point enhances the appeal of its ecosystem and reinforces user loyalty.

It's a win-win for both young and old users at the end of the day.

Originally published on Tech Times

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