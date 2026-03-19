Aldi Issues Recall of Spinach Bites Following Contamination Concerns

Aldi has issued a recall for a frozen snack product after US health officials raised concerns about possible contamination.

The recall affects Simply Nature spinach bites, which may contain rodent hair, according to the US Food and Drug Administration.

The affected product comes in 12-ounce boxes and was sold in select stores in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

According to the NY Post, Officials said about 7,894 units are included in the recall. The action was first announced on January 16, 2026, and remains ongoing as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

The recall was voluntarily started by Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods Inc., the company that makes the spinach bites.

The FDA later classified the recall as a Class II event. This means the product could cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, but the chance of serious harm is considered low.

Health experts say the presence of rodent hair is not only unpleasant but could also pose risks. It may cause choking or irritation if eaten.

In some cases, it could carry harmful bacteria, especially if there was contact with rodents during production. This raises concerns about possible exposure to germs like salmonella.

Aldi recalls popular snack food over possible rodent hair contamination https://t.co/NllO2mXMDy — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 19, 2026

No Illnesses Reported in Aldi Spinach Bites Recall

So far, no illnesses or hospitalizations have been reported in connection with the recalled product. Still, officials are urging caution.

Consumers who have the spinach bites are advised not to eat them. Instead, they should throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

The recalled items can be identified by lot number G25CF-02B and UPC code 4099100247992, DailyMail reported.

Shoppers are being reminded to check their freezers, as the product may have been stored for some time.

The FDA did not explain how the contamination happened, but such issues can occur if rodents come into contact with food during manufacturing or storage.

Routine inspections often help detect these problems before they spread further.

This is not the first time Dr. Praeger's products have been recalled. In the past year, the company has also pulled other items from shelves due to safety concerns, including undeclared allergens and possible bacterial contamination.

Originally published on vcpost.com