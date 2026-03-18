Meta Updates Smart Glasses with New Voice Commands Features, Translation, and More

Meta has rolled out a new update for its smart glasses, which now adds features like a new Voice Command experience, translations, snow sports improvements, and more.

The latest update is available for the Ray-Ban and Oakley HSTN smart glasses.

Meta Updates Smart Glasses With New Key Features

Meta announced on its support page that the v23 update for its smart glasses is now live, and it brings massive improvements and new key features to the wearables.

First, the company revealed that voice commands on the smart glasses will feature "more natural conversations" with their proprietary Meta AI. 9to5Google reported that this new Meta AI feature is similar to Gemini Live.

Users only need to start conversations by saying "Hey Meta" and proceed to ask or state their needs to the machine learning technology.

According to Meta, users may interrupt the AI while it is speaking and follow up with questions should they require it. This means that there is no longer the need to repeat "Hey Meta" again.

This feature is currently limited to the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses in the US and Canada region.

Ray-Ban, Oakley Smart Glasses Integrations and More

The other features on the Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta smart glasses include the addition of new live translation languages, including Arabic, Finnish, Hindi, Russian, and Swedish.

According to Meta, users no longer need to download the new language packs to access them as they only need to select their preferred language to use it. More live translation languages are coming to the smart glasses in the future.

Additionally, users may now track snow sports with their AI glasses via the v23 update. However, this requires a compatible Garmin wearable device to be connected to the smart glasses to track the real-time snowboarding and skiing activities with accuracy.

Under this, users will also get real-time information on resort conditions.

Originally published on Tech Times