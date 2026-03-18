Doubts Emerge Over Markwayne Mullin's Claims of 'Special Assignments' Overseas Ahead of DHS Hearing

Questions are emerging about Sen. Markwayne Mullin's claims of overseas "special assignments" as the Oklahoma Republican seeks Senate confirmation to become secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, according to a new report.

Mullin, nominated by the president to replace outgoing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, has repeatedly referenced experiences abroad that he says informed his actions during the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Speaking on C-SPAN months after the riot, Mullin said he recognized the danger quickly because "I've been in those situations before overseas," though he declined to elaborate.

Mullin has made similar references in interviews and private conversations with colleagues over the years, mentioning "special assignments" outside the Department of Defense and describing in vivid terms what war smells and feels like. However, as The Washington Post points out, he has also acknowledged that he never served in the U.S. military.

The statements have drawn scrutiny because there is no public record showing Mullin worked in military or security roles overseas before entering Congress in 2013. Before his political career, Mullin ran and expanded his family's plumbing business in Oklahoma.

"Brother, you know that I can't — I can't talk about any questions like this," Mullin told Axios when asked about the claims, directing further questions to the White House.

A spokesperson for the senator said Mullin had traveled abroad as part of congressional delegations and had also conducted Christian mission work and mentorship for U.S. troops returning home. The office did not directly address suggestions that he had served in war zones before entering politics.

Mullin himself has occasionally fueled speculation. Speaking on Fox News earlier this month, he described the sensory experience of combat. "War is ugly, it smells bad, and if anybody's ever been there ... it's something that you'll never forget," he said. In a later podcast interview, he clarified that he "did special assignments outside of DoD" but "never wore the uniform or the flag on my shirt."

Jason Dempsey, a retired Army officer and senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, told The Washington Post the remarks appear designed to create "implied valor" and accused Mullin of "leaving the door open for people to assume he's ... somehow been directly connected to military operations."

Mullin's background is likely to be scrutinized at Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. If confirmed, he would lead a department of more than 260,000 employees responsible for border security, immigration enforcement, disaster response and counterterrorism.

Originally published on Latin Times