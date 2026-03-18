Americans Feel the Pain at the Pump as Diesel Tops $5 in Ongoing Crisis

Gas prices across the United States are rising fast as the war with Iran continues to shake global energy markets.

On Tuesday, diesel prices climbed above $5 per gallon, making it more expensive for drivers and businesses that rely on fuel every day.

At the same time, regular gasoline reached about $3.80 per gallon, up 80 cents from just one month ago.

The sharp increase is tied to rising oil prices worldwide. Brent crude, a key global benchmark, jumped to over $103 per barrel, while US oil, known as West Texas Intermediate, climbed to more than $96 per barrel.

Before the conflict began on February 28, prices were much lower, with crude trading closer to the mid-$60 range.

According to NationalToday, the main reason for the surge is trouble in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route that once carried about 20% of the world's oil supply.

Ongoing attacks and uncertainty in the area have reduced tanker traffic, making it harder to move oil across the globe. This has left markets scrambling for other sources, pushing prices higher.

Even though the United States produces a large amount of oil, domestic fuel prices still follow global trends.

That means problems overseas quickly affect what Americans pay at the pump.

Seasonal changes are also adding pressure. The switch to summer-grade gasoline and higher demand during spring are helping drive prices even higher.

US diesel tops $5 per gallon, oil spikes 4% as Strait of Hormuz crisis continues Brent crude, which traded in the low $70s before the war, has whipsawed sharply higher during the conflict. https://t.co/JviVbUuplZ pic.twitter.com/Y3BgJ0UYAT — NahBabyNah (@NahBabyNahNah) March 17, 2026

Gas Prices Surge Past $4.50 on West Coast

For many families, the impact is already being felt. In some states, gas prices remain in the low $3 range, but on the West Coast, they have surged past $4.50 per gallon, NY Post reported.

Truck drivers, delivery services, and farmers are especially affected, as diesel is a key part of their daily work.

Despite the jump in energy prices, the stock market has stayed relatively steady.

Major indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have only slipped slightly since the conflict began, while the Nasdaq has seen little change.

Some energy companies have benefited from higher oil prices, but airlines and travel-related businesses have struggled due to rising fuel costs.

Experts warn that relief may not come soon. As long as oil shipments remain limited and key infrastructure is at risk, prices are expected to stay high.

Some forecasts even suggest that national gas prices could reach $4 per gallon if the situation worsens.

Originally published on vcpost.com