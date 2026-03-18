U.S.

Americans Feel the Pain at the Pump as Diesel Tops $5 in Ongoing Crisis

By
Control valves are seen on the tanker pi
Control valves are seen on the tanker pipeline dock at the liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant near Korsakov on Sakhalin island, a Russian island north of Japan's northernmost island Hokkaido, on February 17, 2009. Russia is set to begin production of liquefied natural gas on Sakhalin Island on February 18, greatly increasing its role as an energy exporter in the Asia-Pacific region. Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev are to attend the opening of an LNG plant -- the first of its kind in Russia -- which will supply markets in Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Gas prices across the United States are rising fast as the war with Iran continues to shake global energy markets.

On Tuesday, diesel prices climbed above $5 per gallon, making it more expensive for drivers and businesses that rely on fuel every day.

At the same time, regular gasoline reached about $3.80 per gallon, up 80 cents from just one month ago.

The sharp increase is tied to rising oil prices worldwide. Brent crude, a key global benchmark, jumped to over $103 per barrel, while US oil, known as West Texas Intermediate, climbed to more than $96 per barrel.

Before the conflict began on February 28, prices were much lower, with crude trading closer to the mid-$60 range.

According to NationalToday, the main reason for the surge is trouble in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route that once carried about 20% of the world's oil supply.

Ongoing attacks and uncertainty in the area have reduced tanker traffic, making it harder to move oil across the globe. This has left markets scrambling for other sources, pushing prices higher.

Even though the United States produces a large amount of oil, domestic fuel prices still follow global trends.

That means problems overseas quickly affect what Americans pay at the pump.

Seasonal changes are also adding pressure. The switch to summer-grade gasoline and higher demand during spring are helping drive prices even higher.

Gas Prices Surge Past $4.50 on West Coast

For many families, the impact is already being felt. In some states, gas prices remain in the low $3 range, but on the West Coast, they have surged past $4.50 per gallon, NY Post reported.

Truck drivers, delivery services, and farmers are especially affected, as diesel is a key part of their daily work.

Despite the jump in energy prices, the stock market has stayed relatively steady.

Major indexes like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have only slipped slightly since the conflict began, while the Nasdaq has seen little change.

Some energy companies have benefited from higher oil prices, but airlines and travel-related businesses have struggled due to rising fuel costs.

Experts warn that relief may not come soon. As long as oil shipments remain limited and key infrastructure is at risk, prices are expected to stay high.

Some forecasts even suggest that national gas prices could reach $4 per gallon if the situation worsens.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Iran, Gas price
© 2026 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Marco Rubio Takes Dual Roles as Secretary of State and National Security Adviser

Marco Rubio Says Economic Changes Announced By Cuban Regime Are 'Not Dramatic Enough'

Anthony DeMayo
High School Student Accused of Murdering 68-Year-Old Nurse Told Investigators He 'Wanted To Kill Someone for a Long Time'
Trump Administration Has Arrested Hundreds of Dreamers, Says Over 90% of Them Had Criminal Histories
Trump Reportedly Considering Operation In Iran That Could Require Boots On The Ground
Adobe to Unveil New Terms of Service After AI Model Training Concerns
Adobe Settles US Lawsuit, Offers $75 Million in Free Services to Users
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Cites Good Behavior, Family Obligations in Plea
Diddy's Legal Team Demands Immediate Release— Says 'Sentence Four Times Higher Than Normal'
Editor's Pick
Hernandez's friends and family in Venezuela campaigned hard for his release, arguing that his crown tattoos were a nod to his work in a local religious festival and not signs of gang membership as alleged by US authorities
U.S.

A Venezuelan-US Love Story Crushed By Trump's Migrant Crackdown

View of the West Sea Flood Gate in Nampo
World

North Korea's Uranium Plant: Is Radioactive Waste Pouring Into the West Sea, or Is Fear Overblown?

Gavin Newsom
Politics

Gavin Newsom's Chances of Clinching 2028 Dem Nomination See Spike While Publicly Feuding With Trump Officials

People hold pictures of victims on the 31st anniversary of the AMIA bombing in Buenos Aires
U.S.

Argentines Commemorate Jewish Center Bombing, Demand Justice