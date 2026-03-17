A federal judge in Boston has dealt a major blow to the Trump administration by temporarily blocking a controversial order to scale back childhood vaccination recommendations nationwide.

US District Judge Brian Murphy ruled on 16 March 2026 that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. likely violated federal law and 'ignored scientific process' when he ordered the removal of six key vaccines from the routine schedule.

The court's decision effectively reinstates the 2024 immunisation guidelines, providing an immediate win for a coalition of medical groups, including the American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP), who argued the changes would leave millions of children vulnerable to preventable outbreaks.

Kennedy, known for his outspoken anti-vaccine stance before taking office, had announced in January that the government would stop recommending certain vaccines for all children, including flu, rotavirus, hepatitis A and B, some meningitis vaccines, and RSV.

The judge's ruling blocks that order, as well as an upcoming meeting of the vaccine advisory panel scheduled for this week in Atlanta to discuss vaccine safety and recommendations.

'HHS looks forward to this judge's decision being overturned just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing,' Andrew Nixon, Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, said.

AAP, Health Organisations Filed Case

The American Academy of Paediatrics (AAP) and other health organisations led the filing of the case in July 2025, after their concerns were raised over Kennedy's ruling on 'stop recommending COVID-19 vaccines for most children and pregnant women.' The organisations also accused the government of bypassing legal procedures and ignoring scientific research and guidance.

In addition, Kennedy's move to replace 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices (ACIP) with known anti-vaxxers has drawn criticism.

'ACIP as currently constituted cannot meet,' said AAP legal representative Richard Hughes. 'How can a committee meet without nearly the entirety of its membership?'

The existing committee has historically advised public health officials on vaccine recommendations based on scientific evidence. Replacing it with a politically influenced group, the lawsuit argued, violated federal law.

What This Means For Healthcare

The controversy leaves many parents confused. Some have been unsure whether to follow the new recommendations or stick with established guidelines. Dr Andrew Racine, president of the American Academy of Paediatrics, urged families to consult their paediatricians for vaccine advice.

'If anyone has any questions about what the appropriate vaccine schedule is for their children, the best thing to do is to talk to their paediatricians,' he said. The court's ruling offers reassurance that the recommendations remain rooted in science.

Meanwhile, several states have already rejected parts of Kennedy's proposed changes. Many doctors believe the updates lacked sufficient evidence, leading to mixed messages across the country. The court's intervention aims to restore consistency to vaccine recommendations and safeguard children's health.

Kennedy's tenure as a health official has been marked by controversy. His push to overhaul vaccine policies has faced fierce opposition from the medical community. Critics say his actions undermine decades of public health progress, risking outbreaks of preventable diseases.

Childhood Vaccine Requirements Impacted

President Donald Trump had asked for a review of the childhood vaccination schedule to better align it with international standards.

'Effective today, America will no longer require 72 'jabs' for our beautiful, healthy children,' Trump wrote on Truth Social. 'We are moving to a far more reasonable Schedule, where all children will only be recommended to receive Vaccinations for 11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases,' he added.

Trump signed a presidential memorandum in December requesting that the Department of Health and Human Services analyse global vaccination methods.

'Parents can still choose to give their children all of the Vaccinations, if they wish, and they will still be covered by insurance,' he clarified. 'However, this updated Schedule finally aligns the United States with other Developed Nations around the World,' he further stated.

Health experts fear that even a temporary pause in recommendations could lead to a 'vaccine gap' that fuels a resurgence of diseases like measles and hepatitis B. For now, medical groups are urging parents to follow the traditional schedule as the Trump administration prepares a high-stakes appeal.

Originally published on IBTimes UK