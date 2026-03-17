Volvo EX30 Discontinued in US: Why Affordable Electric EV Buyers Are Losing Their Best Option

Volvo Cars has announced that the EX30 and its off-road variant, the EX30 Cross Country, will be discontinued in the United States following the 2026 model year.

Both models will remain available through the summer and until the end of the year, giving buyers a final chance to purchase the compact electric vehicles before they exit the US market.

Why Volvo is Phasing Out the EX30

The decision comes amid mounting challenges for imported EVs in the United States. According to Business Insider, tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, fluctuating incentives, and slower-than-expected consumer demand have driven up costs, forcing Volvo to reevaluate its lineup.

The EX30, originally priced under $35,000, now costs around $41,740 in the US, while the EX30 Cross Country starts near $50,000. These higher prices contributed to weaker sales, making continued US availability financially unviable.

Continuous Drop in Volvo's Sales

Volvo's move taps broader trends in the US EV sector. January and February 2026 saw dealership sales of imported EVs drop by 53.5% and 45.2% year-over-year, respectively.

Other foreign-built EVs, including the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, Nissan Ariya, and Hyundai Ioniq 6, have already been withdrawn due to similar challenges. Analysts suggest that while sales of high-priced imports remain sluggish, lower-cost EVs could drive renewed interest in 2027.

Volvo's Continued Electrification Strategy

Despite the EX30's exit, Volvo remains committed to electrification, targeting 90% to 100% of global sales as plug-in hybrids or fully electric by 2030. The company plans to expand its US EV lineup with the upcoming EX60, a new electric SUV offering up to 400 miles of range and a starting price near $55,000.

Rising gas prices could also shift consumer behavior, potentially boosting demand for Volvo's electric offerings.

Originally published on Tech Times