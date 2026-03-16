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Southwest Airlines Will Stop Chicago O'Hare, Washington Dulles Flights Beginning June 4

Heads up to those who frequent these airports.

By
Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines has announced that it will discontinue flights to the Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles airports beginning June 4.

According to the company, the decision is part of the company's efforts to refine its network.

Southwest to Stop Flights to O'Hare, Dulles

Per a report by Travel Weekly, the company said in a statement that the decision to stop flights to O'Hare and Dulles will not have that much of an impact on flight availability for Chicago and Washington.

"These changes do not represent any significant changes in flight availability for these cities, as we will continue our robust service at Chicago Midway, Baltimore Washington International and Washington Reagan National," the carrier said in a statement.

One Mile at a Time notes that Southwest decided to serve the Chicago O'Hare airport in 2021.

This is not the first time that Southwest has stopped operations at airports across the United States. Southwest previously exited from Houston Bush Intercontinental, Syracuse, New York, and Bellingham, Washington, in 2024.

Southwest's Flights at O'Hare, Dulles

According to Travel Weekly, Southwest flies only to Denver and Phoenix out of the Washington Dulles airport.

It operates more flights out of Chicago O'Hare, including flights to Austin, Dallas, and Las Vegas.

Originally published on Travelers Today

Tags
Southwest Airlines, Flights, Airlines

This article is copyrighted by Travelers Today, the travel news leader

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