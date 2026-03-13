A diplomatic dispute erupted after Iran accused Donald Trump of politicising the FIFA World Cup and warned that the United States could face exclusion as host if teams cannot be guaranteed safety. Tensions escalated after Trump suggested that Iran's national football team might be putting their 'life and safety' at risk by travelling to the United States for the tournament, drawing an immediate response from Tehran.

The standoff comes at a sensitive moment for global football. The tournament is scheduled to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, yet growing geopolitical tensions involving Iran have raised fresh questions about whether politics could disrupt one of the world's biggest sporting events.

Iran Pushes Back on Trump's Warning

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that the Iranian team would technically be welcome at the competition but questioned whether they should attend. 'The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,' he said. His statement drew immediate criticism from Iran, whose football authorities insisted that participation in the tournament is determined solely by qualification and FIFA rules, not by the political views of a host nation.

Iran's national team issued a statement on social media rejecting Trump's remarks and reaffirming its right to compete. 'The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual, country,' the statement said. Officials stressed that Iran had earned its place through sporting merit. 'Iran's national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament,' the message added.

Tehran Warns Host Nation Could Be Excluded

Iran's response also contained a direct warning aimed at the United States. Iran argued that if any country faces scrutiny over its role in the tournament, it would be a host nation that cannot guarantee safety for all participating teams — not a side that earned its place on merit. 'Certainly no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup,' the statement said. 'The only country that can be excluded is one that merely carries the title of host yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.' The remarks marked a notable escalation in the diplomatic exchange surrounding the competition.

Conflict Context and Trump's Reversal

The controversy is unfolding against the backdrop of escalating conflict in the Middle East. A war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on 28 February has heightened regional tensions and raised questions about how geopolitical rivalries could affect major international events. With Iran directly involved in the broader regional confrontation, Trump's comments appeared to reflect concerns that political hostilities could create security risks during the competition. Critics, however, argued that the remarks risked fuelling tensions rather than easing them.

Trump later attempted to reassure football fans and participating nations that the tournament would remain safe, stressing in a subsequent social media post that the United States was capable of protecting all athletes and spectators. The earlier warning had already prompted debate over whether politics could overshadow the competition before the opening match.

Sport and Geopolitics in Collision

The dispute highlights the delicate balance that global sporting bodies must maintain when major tournaments intersect with international politics. For Iran, participation in the World Cup represents both sporting achievement and a matter of national prestige, while for the United States, ongoing security concerns linked to regional conflicts have complicated the diplomatic environment surrounding the event. FIFA now faces the challenge of ensuring the competition remains focused on football rather than geopolitical rivalry, and whether the row between Tehran and Washington fades or escalates in the months ahead could have significant implications for how the world's most-watched sporting event ultimately unfolds.

Originally published on IBTimes UK