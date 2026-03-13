Pentagon Sends 2,200 Marines, Tripoli Amphibious Group Toward Middle East

The Pentagon has ordered a Marine expeditionary unit with about 2,200 Marines and three Navy amphibious warships from Japan toward the Middle East, a significant new U.S. force movement amid tensions tied to the war with Iran.

U.S. officials told ABC News that the deployment centers on the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a forward-deployed force based in Japan that normally operates in the Indo-Pacific. At the center of the movement is the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group, led by USS Tripoli, an America-class amphibious assault ship.

USNI News reported that the Tripoli had been operating in the Philippine Sea earlier this week alongside USS San Diego and USS New Orleans, the three ships that make up the Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group. That report added that while defense officials confirmed that Tripoli and its embarked Marines were heading toward the Middle East, it was not yet publicly clear whether all three ships in the group were being sent onward together.

Even with that uncertainty, the larger message from Washington is unmistakable. The deployment would bring a fast-moving amphibious force, including Marines, aircraft and sea-based logistics support, closer to one of the world's most volatile flashpoints. The Wall Street Journal reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a request from U.S. Central Command for an element of an amphibious ready group and an attached Marine expeditionary unit as Iranian actions in and around the Strait of Hormuz intensified pressure on U.S. planners.

ABC reported that the 31st MEU is permanently stationed in Japan and is now being redirected to the Middle East, a sign of how quickly the Pentagon is pulling assets from the Indo-Pacific to reinforce Central Command's area of responsibility. The unit is built for crisis response, evacuations, raids, and expeditionary missions, giving the White House and Pentagon more military options at a moment when commercial shipping, oil markets and U.S. regional bases all remain under strain.

Multiple reports tied the move to the deteriorating security picture around the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian attacks and threats have sharply disrupted maritime traffic. The Guardian, citing regional developments, reported that vessel traffic through the strait had fallen dramatically this month compared with the same period last year, underscoring the broader economic stakes behind the military buildup. The Journal also reported that the Japan-based Tripoli and its attached Marines were being sent as Washington sought to respond to escalating threats at sea.

For now, the Pentagon has not publicly laid out the full mission profile for the Marines or the warships. But the structure of the force offers clues. Amphibious ready groups and marine expeditionary units are designed to be flexible, self-contained crisis-response packages, capable of everything from deterrence patrols to emergency combat operations.

That makes this deployment notable beyond its numbers. Moving roughly 2,200 Marines from Japan to the Middle East signals that the United States is not merely monitoring the crisis from afar. It is positioning forces that can act quickly if shipping lanes worsen, regional partners come under greater attack, or Washington decides it needs a more visible show of force.

Originally published on IBTimes