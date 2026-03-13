As tensions in the Middle East continue to intensify, Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei opened his leadership with a warning of revenge against the United States. In his first public message since taking power, he rejected Washington's claim that recent attacks were meant to bring peace and security.

The statement promised retaliation and demanded compensation for what Iran described as US aggression. Khamenei also warned that Iran would continue targeting American military bases in the region if attacks against the country continued.

The message was delivered through Iranian state media on Thursday and published online in the name of the new leader. It marked the first official communication attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei since he assumed the powerful role of supreme leader after the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

First Message Sets a Hard Tone

Khamenei's first words as Iran's top authority left little doubt about the direction he intends to take. The message carried a tone of open defiance and confrontation.

According to CNN, the statement was filled with 'threats and bravado,' offering little sign of space for a ceasefire or for the fighting to ease. Instead, it warned of destroying Israel and forcing US bases out of the Middle Eastern region.

In his lengthy written statement, Khamenei also vowed to 'avenge the blood' of Iranians killed in the US-Israel strikes. He accused the United States of launching attacks while claiming it was trying to bring peace and security to the region. Khamenei dismissed that claim as a 'lie,' saying Washington's allies must have realised that rhetoric.

He said Iran would either receive compensation for the attacks or continue fighting until justice was served. The account made clear that Tehran does not see the current conflict as a short and temporary crisis, but as part of a longer struggle.

The message itself was not read by Khamenei directly. It was released through official Iranian channels and shared by state television, a detail that has raised questions about the new leader's public role and his security situation.

Hormuz Threat Raises Global Alarm

One of the most striking parts of the message focused on the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping routes for oil.

Khamenei warned that the waterway could remain closed as a way to pressure Iran's enemies, BBC News noted. The strait carries a large share of global oil shipments and any disruption could quickly affect energy markets around the world.

'The leverage of blocking the Strait of Hormuz must continue to be used,' Khamenei stated. 'Studies have been made about opening other fronts where the enemy has little experience and will be severely vulnerable.'

Iran has long treated the strategic waterway as a point of leverage during periods of conflict. The latest statement suggests that tactic could return as tensions rise.

Khamenei also said US military bases across the region remain legitimate targets. He warned that attacks would continue if those bases were used to support operations against Iran.

Gulf States Urged to Rethink Alliances

Khamenei also sent a pointed message to Gulf countries that host American forces.

The Iranian supreme leader urged those governments to clarify their position toward what he described as aggressors against Iran, as reported by The Guardian. He warned that countries allowing US bases to operate from their territory risk becoming part of the conflict.

The message suggested that regional states should close those bases as soon as possible. It was a direct appeal to governments that have long tried to balance relations with both Washington and Tehran.

Analysts say the statement may be aimed at widening pressure across the region while testing where neighbouring states stand in the growing confrontation.

Netanyahu Answers With His Own Warning

As Khamenei delivered his threat, Israel's leadership moved quickly to respond to the message from Tehran.

In his first major speech since the war with Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had emerged stronger from the conflict. Based on a report by Al Jazeera, he declared that Israel would continue confronting Iran and its allies across the region.

Netanyahu warned that Israel would strike groups aligned with Tehran, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. He said his country would not allow what he called Iran's terror network to threaten Israeli security.

The Israeli leader also addressed the rise of Iran's new supreme leader directly, as per the Times of Israel. He warned that Israel would be ready to defeat Iran's regime and its regional proxies if necessary.

Netanhayu said he could not predict whether Iranians themselves would eventually challenge their government. Still, he insisted that Israel would continue acting against Iranian influence across the region.

A Tense New Chapter

The exchange of warnings and threats highlights how the region may be entering a new and uncertain phase of confrontation.

Khamenei's first message signals that Iran's leadership intends to respond forcefully to recent events. His words also suggest that Tehran is prepared to widen the pressure beyond direct attacks.

At the same time, Israel's response indicates that it is preparing for continued confrontation with Iran and its allies.

For many across the Middle East, the speeches sounded less like closing remarks after a conflict and more like the opening lines of a tense and uncertain new chapter.

Originally published on IBTimes UK